Police to patrol school bus routes to target unsafe drivers this spring

HEBRON — Over the next couple of months, police will be ramping up traffic enforcement around school buses throughout Porter County.

Officers will be stationed at bus stops and routes as a part of the Porter County Traffic Safety Partnership. Police will be targeting stop-arm violations and unsafe driving around school buses.

There will be patrols in both the morning and afternoon routes in collaboration with bus drivers and school transportation officials.

"Disregarding a school bust stop arm is a very dangerous and serious offense," said Hebron Chief of Police Joshua Noel. "We want students to arrive to school and return home safely, which is why we're asking all motorists to drive cautiously around buses or face the consequences.

Hebron Police Department is among 200 Indiana agencies participating in the spring campaign for student safety. The patrols are funded through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration's Stop Arm Violations Enforcement program.

It is illegal for a driver to pass a school bus with the stop arm and flashing lights activated, police said. If there is a barrier, concrete wall or grassy median, drivers are required to stop only if traveling in the same direction as the bus.