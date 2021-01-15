UPDATE: Teen identified in fatal crash; part of U.S. 231 in Hebron temporarily closed

HEBRON — A teen was killed in a two vehicle crash Friday afternoon in Boone Township.

The deceased was identified as Ethan Schoonveld, 17, of Demotte, according to the Lake County Coroner's office. The teen died from blunt force trauma and was pronounced dead at 4:17 p.m. at Franciscan Health Crown Point, the coroner's report said.

The crash caused a temporary closure of U.S. 231 between the intersection of Indiana 2 and the bridge over the Kankakee River.

At 3:30 p.m. first responders were called to an area just south of the intersection of U.S. 231 and Indiana 2, said Hebron Fire Department Chief Chad Franzman.

Franzman said two others involved in the crash were taken to a local hospital.

The crash involved two vehicles on U.S. 231 and a utility pole was damaged. There were no significant outages reported in the area, according to NIPSCO.

The extent of the other patients' injuries are currently unknown. They were taken to Franciscan Health Crown Point by ambulance, Franzman said.