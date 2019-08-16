PORTAGE — Mayor John Cannon accused state environmental officials and others of waiting several days before notifying the city of cyanide and ammonia contamination in the local branch of the Little Calumet River that resulted in a large fish kill, closed beaches and precautions with drinking water.
"Mayor Cannon holds ArcelorMittal responsible for this event, and also parts blame to IDEM (Indiana Department of Environmental Management) for not informing the City of Portage until several days after the first incident," Cannon said in a press release.
He said IDEM and others were made aware of the problem Monday, but the city was not informed until Thursday.
"The Mayor is calling for action to be taken," Cannon said. "Further, the City of Portage will be taking aggressive action with the EPA (Environmental Protection Agency) to ensure the breakdown of communication, like this, does not occur again."
The Times has requested responses from IDEM and EPA Region 5.
The mayor's statement came after ArcelorMittal revealed it found levels of cyanide and ammonia in the local branch of the river near its Burns Harbor plant that exceeded permitted levels.
"We are still investigating whether these constituents are a contributing factor and what the source of these exceedances might be," the company said in a press release. "We will continue to work closely with the agencies involved and provide updates as appropriate."
The company also reported that upon learning Wednesday about the presence of oil at the nearby Port of Indiana-Burns Harbor, it deployed a containment boom and a vac truck pulled material from the waterway. A spill removal firm was brought in, which confirmed none of the oil went beyond the port into the open waters of Lake Michigan.
"Vessel traffic at the Port of Indiana was halted for a few hours and resumed once the spill was contained," according to ArcelorMittal. "The quantity and source of the oil are both unknown at this point in time, though it was contained in a timely manner."
News of the contaminants in the waterways comes in the wake of reports of a large fish kill Tuesday and/or Wednesday in the area of the Marquette Yacht Club and Sammie L. Maletta Public Marina, both in Portage.
IDEM and the Indiana Department of Natural Resources asked the public Thursday afternoon to avoid the east branch of the Little Calumet River in Portage while state environmental officials conducted a cleanup.
IDEM is awaiting the results of testing done on water samples from the area in question, Public Information Officer Barry Sneed said Friday morning.
Indiana American Water, which provides drinking water to much of the Region, said it restricted water intake at its nearby Ogden Dunes filtration plant as a precaution, but had found no sign of contamination during real-time monitoring.
The National Park Service closed the Portage Lakefront and Riverwalk beach area and water out to 300 feet until further notice, and the nearby town of Ogden Dunes closed its beach.
While IDEM and the DNR referred Thursday to "cleanup and mitigation efforts," the agencies have yet to release any details concerning their findings in the waterway.
"We will continue to provide updates as we receive additional information," according to the announcement.
Lake Station resident Janice McMullen told The Times when she arrived Wednesday morning at her boat in the Marquette Yacht Club, she noticed emergency officials gathered at the nearby Sammie L. Maletta Public Marina.
McMullen said she didn't think much of it until she looked down into the water and saw a large number of fish belly up and swimming in circles.
"There are dead fish everywhere," she said Thursday morning. "They're up on shore, under the docks. I'm saying there are probably hundreds of fish."
Indiana American Water Company operates treatment plants in Ogden Dunes and Gary, both of which feed water into the same system that serves customers throughout the Region, External Affairs Manager Joe Loughmiller said when contacted by The Times earlier Thursday.
"We have spoken with a representative from the (Indiana Department of Environmental Management) emergency response team on site and are awaiting additional information from them as their investigation progresses," he said.
Officials with the National Park said its sites will remain closed until the cause of the fish kill is determined. They cautioned that people should avoid eating fish from the impacted water.
McMullen said it appeared to her the seagulls in the area were avoiding the water. She was surprised that with the emergency response Wednesday there had been no official announcement sooner of the problem. She said this concerns her because she and others swim and fish in the area.
