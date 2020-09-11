Highway disruptions ahead for Lake, Porter and LaPorte counties

Upcoming road closures in Lake, Porter and LaPorte counties will restrict traffic Friday into the following week, the Indiana Department of Transportation announced.
On Friday, Ind. 2 in downtown LaPorte will be closed between 1st Street and 6th Street from about 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. as NIPSCO crews replace utility poles in the area. Flaggers will redirect traffic, INDOT said.
Starting Sunday, Interstate 80/94 near Ind. 51 in Lake County will see lane and ramp closures.
Ramps to be closed go from eastbound I-80/94 to northbound Ind. 51, and southbound Ind. 51 to eastbound I-80/94.
Additionally, the right ramp of the interstate at mile marker 14-16 will be closed, with three lanes of traffic open.
Those closures are slated to last until Sept. 18, weather permitting, INDOT said.
Starting Monday, U.S. 20 in East Chicago will be closed between 145th Street and Ind. 312 as crews rebuild the railroad crossing.
U.S. 20 is expected to reopen Sept. 25. The official detour follows U.S. 12, Ind. 912/U.S. 12 and U.S. 20, INDOT said.
Also Monday, Ind. 2 between County Road South 200 West and Hayes Leonard Road in Porter County will be closed.
The road will be fully shut down for five days for culvert reconstruction and patching work. On Sept. 21, eastbound lanes will be open but the westbound lanes will stay closed until mid-November.
The project will widen the road and resurface it. The second phase of work will begin in 2021.
A road detour will follow along Ind. 8, Ind. 49 and U.S. 30, INDOT said.
