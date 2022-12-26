Highway garage next Porter County project

VALPARAISO — With a bond for the construction of the Porter County Jail expiring next year, county officials are rushing to address needs at county facilities, including the highway department’s center garage.

Most of the county’s facilities have already been taken care of, thanks to a $30 million bond. The center garage was considered during planning for that effort but ultimately was left out.

Highway Superintendent Jim Polarek and Deputy Superintendent Aaron Pyle led a tour of the site for County Commissioner Jim Biggs, R-North, and Commissioner-elect Barb Regnitz, R-Center.

“The windows are still from the 1970s,” Polarek said. “When you sit there (in the small meeting area), you get a good breeze going through it.”

The meeting room also has a kitchen sink, though it doesn’t drain reliably, and a single computer for drivers to use for training purposes.

In the basement downstairs, county records about 100 years old are stored near the utility room. Some are near the floor, where a flood could damage them. All of them are vulnerable to vermin, with an uncovered entrance to the adjacent crawl space.

“There were records down here from the 1800s that the clerk was clearing out of here,” Polarek said. The county is in need of more storage.

In the garage, he pointed to some obvious deficiencies, including the lack of gear to deal with exhaust fumes when engines are running. There are no automatic garage door openers. There isn’t enough clearance for them. The ceiling is too low.

“We can’t lift vehicles up in this building to work on them,” Polarek said. “It’s too low by a mile.”

“These trucks are so much different than 20 years ago,” Biggs said. “They’re bigger, they’re heavier, they do a lot more.”

Polarek plans to recommend trucks with an additional axle for future purposes. That would improve their resale value; the current trucks aren’t heavy duty enough for paving companies.

The department has 38 plows and five pickup trucks with plows. But the center garage — there are others in Chesterton and near Hebron — isn’t big enough to work on more than two or three vehicles at a time.

At the other two county garages, plus a small building in South Haven shared with the stormwater management department, trucks can be parked inside. At the center garage, however, the trucks must be stored outside.

Polarek would like a central repair facility so mechanics can be available to assist each other if needed.

The center garage sits on about 7.5 acres, Biggs said. He guesses it should be about 14 acres.

“We have not studied this at all yet,” he said. Regnitz wants a study of the department’s needs before deciding which direction to go.

The county owns property adjacent to the site but crossing Ind. 2 is obviously not ideal. Otherwise, the site is surrounded by wetlands.

The parts room is too small for the department’s current size. “We have over 100 pieces of equipment,” Polarek said.

The center garage doesn’t even have separate male and female restrooms for drivers.

Outside, materials like gravel and sand are stored without cover. Residents don’t want to see that as they’re driving past. “We can’t do that now,” Biggs said. “There’s nothing to hide it behind.”

In the tidy sign shop, Biggs pointed to the ceiling. “If this were built anywhere in the last 25 years, there would be insulation and fire retardant,” he said.

“There’s a lot of planning here, and that’s going to take months,” he said. If the project is in place by December 2023, when the jail bond expires, taxpayers won’t see any impact from it. “You have to put a new project in right away. You have to have it locked and loaded,” he said.

Getting an architect experienced with projects like this could be difficult. “We’re running up against other projects. Everybody’s schedule is full right now,” Biggs said.

“It seems like we need to do something,” Regnitz said. “It’s really important we need to do a needs assessment.”

