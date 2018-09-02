VALPARAISO — There is no debate there's a need for more treatment facilities for people addicted to drugs and alcohol.
However, residents of the Hilltop neighborhood are questioning why the proposed Respite House II, 24-bed halfway house for men, is being located in their neighborhood. Supporters of the new facility held their second community meeting recently with residents of the neighborhood to explain the project and answer questions.
"Why here? Why twice as many people in half the size of a facility? There are density issues," said Debra Denslaw, a Hilltop resident, comparing the proposed facility to Respite House I on Chicago Street, which is located on a larger lot.
"I think what you do is great, but it's not Valparaiso people being served," Denslaw said, adding she had not been made aware of any previous meetings.
Denslaw said she has nothing against the program, but questioned whether the some 6,600-square-foot home planned at 307 Union St. is appropriate.
Betty Wayte-Luciano also questioned whether it is wise to locate the facility in a neighborhood filled with children, near a school bus stop and city park.
Resident Gabrielle Pazour asked why the property is not being used to construct homes for families.
Why the need?
"They are people. They are human beings, not animals," Respite House Executive Director Lita Peters told the group gathered for a community meeting about the new halfway house.
Respite House I has been operating since 2009 with 16 beds for recovering addicts. Operated by the Harold "Hall" Kelley Respite Foundation, there are 80 men on an application list, said Mitch Peters, an attorney and board member.
"There is an overwhelming need," said Mitch Peters, president of the Respite House board. "We need the beds because our children are dropping dead."
Porter County Coroner Chuck Harris said Porter County is "one of the worst places in the United States with drug abuse." He added while overdose deaths are down so far this year, it doesn't mean substance abuse is improving.
"These are men seeking help and can't get it," Harris said. "These are the kind of people who will end up in my numbers."
Porter County Sheriff Dave Reynolds also lent support to the project, saying most of the people in his area are "your neighbors" and most are there because of drug-related issues.
"We need it and nobody can question we need it. We've tracked the numbers. If they go to a regulated halfway house, it works and the numbers are striking," Reynolds said.
Mitch Peters said regulations for the men are very strict at the state-certified facility. He said there is a zero-tolerance policy, including random drug testing, curfews, video security systems, sign-in/sign-out procedures, counseling and life skills classes.
"These people are made accountable for their whereabouts," he said, adding they don't take violent criminals or sex offenders into the halfway house.
The average resident, Peters said, is 22 to 28 years old, has been convicted of minor offenses and has to be detoxed. Peters added the facility will have live-in staff, as does Respite House I.
"It is a model program throughout the state. We have other facilities coming to us," Peters said, adding police have never been called to Respite House I.
While Respite House I was funded through county funding, Peters said the $500,000 needed for the second facility is coming from private resources. The group received $7,128 from the Valparaiso Redevelopment Commission recently as a reimbursement for the removal of asbestos and demolition of an abandoned house on Union Street.
The property on Union was purchased from Project Neighbors, a nonprofit aimed at providing affordable housing.
Paul Schreiner, director of Project Neighbors, said they decided to sell the property to the foundation because Project Neighbors has more property that it can build on at this time and they recognize the addiction epidemic in the county. Third, he said, bottom line, this is providing housing.
Schreiner said if the property were to be developed by Project Neighbors, the group likely would have constructed two duplexes on the two lots, which would have close to the same density.
A mother's story
Tracy Allen's son died of an overdose nearly two years ago.
"My son was addicted. He dealt with substance abuse since he was 16. He passed when he was 31," said Allen, of Portage.
"It was so hard to find resources for him. He had no resources. He ended up at Respite House and they gave him a lot of resources and he was four years sober," said Allen, who is hosting a fundraiser for Respite House on Sept. 8 in son Brandon's honor.
"This is not a joke; I lost my son," Allen said. "Respite House was just near and dear to him. You could tell their heart was in it. It was a community that understood him.
"We just want to raise awareness, break the stigma and get them the resources they need."