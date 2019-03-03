VALPARAISO — The venue for the annual Hilltop Neighborhood House Soups dinner brought in more than 850 people for this year's fundraiser.
The event featured 17 soups and three tables of desserts at Harre Union at Valparaiso University.
"With well over 850 in attendance, it was a total success," Jennifer Wright, Hilltop CEO said. "Thanks to the help of VU catering and dining services staff the event ran very smoothly."
Wright said this was the first time that not one drop of soup was left. "No one left hungry, but there was no soup left at the end of the night," Wright said.
All proceeds from the event will benefit the child care scholarships for working families, as well as the food pantry and hot meal programs. Once again, this year guests were able to vote for their favorite soup and Stack's won with their lobster bisque while Campbell Street Cafe came in a close second.
This year's fundraiser also solidified the collaboration Hilltop Neighborhood House has with Valparaiso University. Students served as volunteers for the event and have helped with other events with Hilltop.
Kaye Frataccia, a Hilltop board member said the event was great this year because of all the room they had at the university.
"Valparaiso University has been awesome and there is so much room here," Frataccia said. "VU has been awesome with Hilltop and with the food pantry." The Crusader, Valparaiso University's mascot, was on hand at the event posing for pictures with guests.