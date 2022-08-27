Historic Dunes buildings are being restored

PORTER — Indiana Dunes National Park has received $1.5 million in entry fees since they were implemented in April, and it’s already being put to use.

Bailly Homestead, House of Tomorrow and the Good Fellow Lodge are all being rehabbed soon. Stabilization of the Bailly house has already begun. All three historic buildings are in rough shape.

Construction is expected to begin in 2024 for all three projects. Engineering and design work is underway now.

Good Fellow Lodge

Good Fellow Lodge was built in 1941 for the Good Fellow Youth Camp operated by U.S. Steel for its employees’ children. It’s a large building that offers plenty of opportunities for reuse when the building is restored. The structure is on the Dunes Learning Center campus.

There was a camp store and even a bowling alley in the basement of the lodge. “That hasn’t fared too well,” park Superintendent Paul Labovitz said. “I think we removed over a dozen raccoons from the structure.”

“That is going to be a full rehab — exterior, interior, systems,” Chief of Facilities Todd Ravesloot said. “It’s almost at the point of no return.”

Labovitz is excited about being able to “reuse these vital historic resources that have been raccoon habitat for decades.”

House of Tomorrow

House of Tomorrow is one of the model homes from the 1933 World’s Fair in Chicago, also known as the Century of Progress exhibition, that were brought to Beverly Shores by its developer to attract interest in the new town.

It had a dishwasher — an unusual feature in a kitchen at the time — and even an airplane hanger for the young mode of transportation. It has been called the first passive solar home, featuring a lot of windows, earning its stripes as a historic structure.

Where the windows once were is now plywood. That’s going to change with the park service restoration project.

Several other Century of Progress homes in Beverly Shores have been restored by private individuals who sublease the homes from Indiana Landmarks. The National Park Service owns the buildings. In exchange for major renovations, the tenants are allowed to live in the homes as long as they’re occasionally open for public tours.

House of Tomorrow has been too extensive and expensive a project for a private individual, however, Ravesloot said. With the new roof and new windows in place, it should be ready for a tenant who has deep pockets to finish restoring the building, he said.

Bailly Homestead

Work at Bailly Homestead includes not only stabilizing and restoring the large house but also work on the brick chapel nearby and extension of utilities to the site, Ravesloot said. In addition to water and sewer lines that would also be able to serve other park sites, Bailly needs its electrical service beefed up to accommodate modern usage.

The house was named a national historic landmark in 1987, the only structure in the park to be so named, Labovitz said. Good Fellow Lodge and House of Tomorrow are part of historic districts, a bit lower on the national register’s pecking order.

Bailly Homestead’s significance comes from Joseph Bailly being Porter County’s first white settler. He traded with Native Americans who traveled the two major trails nearby. The Lake Shore trail later became the Fort Dearborn (Chicago) to Detroit Road. The Sauk Trail extended from New England to the Missouri River, where it split to form what were later called the Santa Fe Trail and the Oregon Trail.

The Bailly family owned the property until 1918 when it was sold to a group of nuns who operated a retreat center there. Later uses included an antique store and a restaurant.

The home will be restored to what’s known as its period of significance — the era when the Baillys lived there. Once it’s done, the park service will seek proposals for use of the site. An event center or overnight lodging are among the options, Ravesloot said.

Funding the work

The entry fee, which began being required on April 1, has been a boon to the national park. By National Park Service rules, 55 percent of the revenue goes to deferred maintenance. That’s calculated to be in the millions of dollars.

“Frankly, we think the compliance is very low,” Labovitz said. “We don’t Tase you yet if you don’t have your entry fee.”

Park personnel leave gentle reminders on cars that don’t display a park pass, and they have spurred a lot of online sales for passes, he said. In the future, fines will start being charged to violators.

That’s just one source of revenue for the three major restoration projects.

The Great America Outdoors Act, signed into law by former President Donald Trump, provided close to $10 billion nationally for deferred maintenance, Labovitz said. It also fully funded the Land and Water Conservation Fund. “There’s not a municipality in the country that hasn’t benefited from the program,” he added.

Indiana Dunes National Park sought $30 million in funding from that $10 billion and was awarded $16 million. Work on the Lustron home and other projects will have to wait.

Of that $16 million, $4 million is going toward architectural and engineering fees through the park service’s Denver service center. That leaves $12 million for actual work on Bailly Homestead, House of Tomorrow and Good Fellow Lodge. Of that, $2 million is set aside for the House of Tomorrow. The park service is still deciding how to split the remaining $10 million between the other two properties.

“Multimillion-dollar projects in the park service don’t get funded every day,” Ravesloot said.

The park service is creating maintenance action teams for work at its parks. “We’re going to house one of those teams here,” Labovitz said. The teams will work on various parks nearby, beginning this fall.

The federal fiscal year begins Oct. 1, but the new money is rarely available that quickly, so Labovitz expects to put the team to good use at Indiana Dunes.

“We could argue that there’s $14 million of projects left to do,” Labovitz said, for projects the park sought funding for but didn’t receive.

Park popularity

Indiana Dunes is ideally suited for the team. “Everything’s a day away from the Indiana Dunes,” Labovitz said.

Between the state and national parks, Indiana Dunes is receiving 5 million visitors a year now, he said.

“Our visitation doubled in the last couple of years,” Labovitz said. “We’re in the midst of 11 million people here, and everyone comes here.”

The name change from Indiana Dunes National Lakeshore to Indiana Dunes National Park created a lot of publicity that drew more visitors. The pandemic also meant people were being told to go to the parks, and the beaches here were open, but not elsewhere. That boosted the park’s popularity, too.

“We’re less than 1% the size of Yellowstone National Park, and we get the same amount of visitors,” Labovitz said. Indiana Dunes National Park and the state park within it have 150,000 acres.

All these extra visitors require the park to spend more money. “Everything costs more, and we have twice as many people coming through,” Labovitz said. The entry fee is helping the park keep up with the extra costs for things like toilet paper and more frequent restroom freshening.

Also helping visitors is new parking lot technology that offers a real-time look at capacity of beach parking lots anywhere in the park. Sensors count each of the cars entering or leaving a parking lot. The information is posted at congestionmonitor.com/interior/Indianadunes.

“When the bugs are worked out of it, it’s going to be very handy,” Labovitz said.