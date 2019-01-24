Holiday cards sent to vision-impaired veterans

Vision-impaired veterans received holiday cheer as a result of a two-year partnership between two community service programs. The United Way of Porter County AmeriCorps program teamed with the Blind Social Center in Gary to create holiday cards for veterans. “This is a great way for individuals to give back to their community through service,” said Kim Olesker, president and CEO of United Way of Porter County. AmeriCorps members donated their time and created festive cards that were later imprinted with Braille by the Blind Social Center volunteers.
The cards were delivered in time for the Blind Social Center’s Christmas Party. AmeriCorps Program Director Maddie Grimm enjoyed attending the holiday party and was honored that Gary Mayor Karen Freeman-Wilson was supportive of the partnership. “We are excited to host this every year,” Grimm said. AmeriCorps members will continue to serve the Blind Social Center as part of its Martin Luther King Jr. Service Day activity by painting their center on Jan. 23.