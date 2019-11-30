PORTER — Plans have been in place for three years for Hospice of the Calumet Area to open a Porter County office.
Those dreams became reality earlier this month with the opening of an office at 1190 N. Ind. 49 in Porter, across from the Indiana Dunes Visitor Center, said Adrianne May, Hospice of the Calumet Area CEO.
"In our 2016 strategic planning we discussed wanting to be part of the community. It's an important thing when providing the specialized care we do," May said.
Things seemed to fall into place when Dr. Mary Klein, who was relocating her offices to Porter Regional Hospital, offered to donate her office space.
"She had moved her practice to the hospital, so we had the building there," May said.
Hospice of the Calumet Area, initiated 38 years ago, serves patients in a variety of ways: Outpatient care at their own home, in an assisted living facility or nursing home, or in-facility care at the William J. Riley Memorial Residence in Munster.
Presently the nonprofit agency has offices in Munster and Lansing.
"We've covered Porter County, but never had an office there. We've been getting an increase in referrals from Porter County," May said.
That service area should also increase to nearby LaPorte County now that the Porter County office has been opened, May said.
There's also room at the Porter County office for growth, including the possibility for in-facility care rooms, May said.
"We're not ruling it out," May said.
Hospice of the Calumet Area dates back to 1979 when then-Bishop Andrew Grutka of the Diocese of Gary appointed medical leaders and clergy to investigate a new concept for end-of-life services, May said.
According to the agency's website, that focus is to help people in the last six months of life, and their loved ones, live the last chapter of life with dignity, regardless of diagnosis, age, race or ethnicity.
It was a grassroots effort, facilitated by a $75,000 gift from the East Chicago Knights of Columbus. The resulting nonprofit agency, then known as Hospice of Northwest Indiana, admitted its first patient in October 1981, May said.
The agency was granted Medicare and state certification, changed its name to Hospice of the Calumet Area and began providing care to Illinois families as well.
One of the first things the agency's board of directors voted on was to take care of people no matter if they could pay, May said.
"That's been the core value of the agency since the beginning," May said.
Hospice of the Calumet Area also offers Transitions, a community support program dedicated to improving the quality of life of clients facing a prognosis of two years or less who are still seeking curative or palliative care.
Mitch Gaffigan, who lives in Chesterton, serves on the agency's board of directors and has been a past president.
Gaffigan calls the opening of the new office in Porter County an important one for the agency.
"It's the bricks and mortar that help us communicate our commitment to the area," Gaffigan said.
"The progression of having a formal office in Porter County is the natural growth of the Hospice of Calumet. We've served in Porter County but this is just a more formal way," Gaffigan added.
Volunteering to help Hospice of the Calumet Area has been a tradition for the Gaffigan family beginning a year after it was founded in 1981. Marcia Gaffigan, mother of Mitch Gaffigan, helped found the Friends of Hospice and served on its board until her death in 1990.
Following Marcia Gaffigan's death, her husband, Michael, asked to continue his wife's legacy and served until his death in 1999.
Their son, Mitch Gaffigan, then joined the board of directors and has continued to serve what he termed "just a great organization magnified by the people who work there."
For more information, call 219-922-2732, 708-895-8332 or hospicecalumet.org