Hospital pitches tent ahead of possible COVID-19 testing surge

LIBERTY TOWNSHIP — A white tent was being pitched Thursday morning just outside the emergency room door at Porter Regional Hospital in what is being described as a precautionary measure in the event there is a surge for COVID-19 testing, according to a hospital official.

"Porter Regional Hospital is currently testing symptomatic patients with COVID-19 risk factors who arrive to its emergency department with a physician's order, have been screened using the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's screening criteria and are approved for testing by the Indiana State Department of Health," according to Kelly Credit, regional director of network marketing and communications.

"For the health and safety of our patients, we are asking these patients to call 219-983-6799 before entering the Emergency Department so we can identify the best entrance for them to use," she said.

A large sign posted just outside the emergency room door carries the image of a red stop sign and reads, "If this (is) not an emergency visit and you are presenting with COVID-19 (Coronavirus) symptoms or for evaluation, do not enter the building."

The sign encourages visitors to use the phone number listed above.

"If this is a medical emergency, proceed to the emergency department," the sign says.