Hospital pitches tent ahead of possible COVID-19 testing surge

LIBERTY TOWNSHIP — A white tent was being pitched Thursday morning just outside the emergency room door at Porter Regional Hospital in what is being described as a precautionary measure in the event there is a surge for COVID-19 testing, according to a hospital official.
"Porter Regional Hospital is currently testing symptomatic patients with COVID-19 risk factors who arrive to its emergency department with a physician's order, have been screened using the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's screening criteria and are approved for testing by the Indiana State Department of Health," according to Kelly Credit, regional director of network marketing and communications.
"For the health and safety of our patients, we are asking these patients to call 219-983-6799 before entering the Emergency Department so we can identify the best entrance for them to use," she said.
A large sign posted just outside the emergency room door carries the image of a red stop sign and reads, "If this (is) not an emergency visit and you are presenting with COVID-19 (Coronavirus) symptoms or for evaluation, do not enter the building."
The sign encourages visitors to use the phone number listed above.
"If this is a medical emergency, proceed to the emergency department," the sign says.
The tent is just part of the hospital's preparedness for a possible surge in symptomatic individuals seeking testing, Credit said.
Porter County has yet to identify its first local case of COVID-19, but there is a patient from LaPorte County being treated at Porter Regional Hospital, located just north of Valparaiso.
"We have been following the infection control protocols established by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention including the use of personal protective equipment for all staff providing medical care and we are caring for the patient in an appropriate infection isolation room that is separate from other patients," Credit has said.
Hospital and Porter County health officials reported this week they are monitoring at least 12 individuals with symptoms of the coronavirus known as COVID-19 and tests are pending on at least three.
The hospital has been working closely with the Indiana State Department of Health regarding five additional patients with symptoms consistent with COVID-19, Credit said. Two patients tested negative and remained hospitalized as of Wednesday morning.
Another patient at the hospital is awaiting test results and two more with mild symptoms meeting the state testing guidelines are isolated at home awaiting results, Credit said.
Symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, coughing and shortness of breath, according to the CDC.
The Porter County Health Department has established a COVID-19 hotline at 219-465-3325.