Hospital tech moves into RV to protect family in COVID-19 crisis

"He just wants a little more time to get cuddles," Christina said of the decision to start the self-quarantine early next week.

One bright spot in their decision is that when they turned to social media in search of an RV to borrow, a response came in less than an hour from someone they don't even know, she said.

"I am surprised that it happened so quickly," she said.

The woman who responded, Tammy Ward, of Chesterton, said she had been feeling the need to help someone Thursday when she said a quick prayer for guidance and then saw Fitch's post. She responded within seconds: "I got you."

"We cried together," she said of the plan making with Christina. "It was sad what they were describing to me."

Ward and her husband, Kirk, plan to deliver the 35-foot, two-bedroom 2017 RV to the Fitch residence this weekend.

While some on social media have referred to her as a hero, Ward said that is not the way she and her husband see it.

"We're very, very glad, and it blesses us to be able to help them," she said.