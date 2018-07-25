Leftover household products that contain corrosive, toxic, ignitable or reactive ingredients are considered to be “household hazardous waste” or “HHW,” and require special care when they are discarded.
Porter County Recycling & Waste Reduction will help Porter County residents safely dispose of their old pesticides, gasoline, thinners, solvents and other harmful products by sponsoring a household hazardous waste collection event from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Aug. 4 at Portage High School, 6450 U.S. 6.
Attendees should anticipate some wait time.
Items that will be accepted include aerosol cans; anti-freeze; oil; batteries (household and automotive); corrosives; medications; mercury containing products (fluorescent tubes, CFLs, thermometers, thermostats, etc.); oil-based paint, usable latex paint; pesticides and other poisons; diesel fuel, kerosene, other flammable liquids; and ammunition. A list of acceptable products is available on the district’s website, www.PorterCountyRecycling.org.
Explosives, asbestos, grill propane cylinders, containers larger than five gallons, commercial hazardous waste, controlled substances and radioactive materials will not be accepted at this event.
The last opportunity of the year where Porter County residents can properly dispose of their household hazardous waste will take place on Oct. 6 at Porter County Expo Center, 215 E. Division Road, Valparaiso.
For more information on household hazardous waste collection events in Porter County, call Porter County Recycling & Waste Reduction, 219-465-3694, or visit www.PorterCountyRecycling.org.