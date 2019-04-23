When Lois Mollick was growing up in Garyton, one of several communities and farms that would…

The City of Portage is basking in the spotlight with the recent federal designation of the 1…

As waves kiss the docks and the days grow milder, eager boaters have been plying the waters …

Who wouldn’t want to live in a place that made you feel like you were on vacation every day?

Snapshots

Tocayos Express

Armed with an incredible menu and a specific niche in mind, Tocayos Express opened its authentic Mexican restaurant in December. At 6652 Hwy. 6, Tocayos has quickly become a go-to for taco and express enthusiasts.

“We wanted to fill a need for great, authentic Mexican food for those who have limited time,” said Sarah Garcia, the business manager. “My husband (Miguel) and his uncle use family recipes passed down from their mothers, grandmothers, even great-grandmothers.”

There is inside dining and take-out and delivery that are high on everyone’s list.

Tocayos' build-your-own option has caught on fast. “We offer standard meats, such as chicken, pork, and ground beef,” Garcia said. “And you can upgrade to shrimp and steak, if you want. We also have a wide variety of toppings and sides, so you can create your own platter just the way you like it.”

Burritos, tacos, nachos, quesadillas, enchiladas, and taco salad await. The dessert menu includes flan and fried ice cream. The non-alcoholic drink menu includes Horchata. Tuesday is Taco Tuesday — of course — where dine-in tacos are $1 each.

The Garcia family is also offering catering services for those who want to make an impression at their next get-together. “Our catering business is growing quickly,” Garcia said. “We’re offering very reasonable prices, and our patrons already know the quality will make their party a hit.”

Tocayos is open seven days a week for lunch and dinner.

Moody Blooms

Since she was in high school, Kathy Cunningham worked for floral shops. “I always loved the chance to make new designs and create something colorful and tasteful,” she said. “But what I really wanted was to open my open shop.”

In 2006, Cunningham’s dream came true. She opened Moody Blooms, at 2626 McCool Rd. “I just loved this old building,” she said. “It has such a personality.” The fact that it’s across from a cemetery and next to a funeral home were bonuses.

Moody Blooms is a full-service florist that can help you select anything you want or need and help you get it anywhere is the country. Cunningham’s passion is fresh flowers and creative designs. “We’re unique from other florists in that we offer a much larger inventory of fresh flowers,” she said. “We have as many varieties as we can acquire. We love to create unique fresh flower bouquets. Our customers really appreciate the options we can offer.”

Though Moody Blooms is a quaint local business, Cunningham stays on top of floral trends and designs. “I continue my education every year,” she said. “It’s important to me to know what’s new and popular with florals, so that I can meet any need you have. We’re proud to be to handle every type of request from the very latest trends to the most old-fashioned requests.”

Moody Blooms is open six days a week, closed Sunday.

Coyne Veterinary Services

In the fall 2016, Portage Animal Clinic became a member of the Coyne veterinary family. It’s the third location for Coyne in Northwest Indiana, joining those in Crown Point and St. John.

“Becoming a member of Coyne has been a big win for all animal lovers in Portage,” said Jen Douglass, the practice manager. “We’ve expanded the hours and services offered here, and we’re able to meet the needs of small animal lovers all over the area.”

Coyne Veterinary Services is open seven days a week with no appointments scheduled. “It works better for pet owners when they can just come in at their best time or when the pet needs to see us right now,” said Douglass. “We usually go first come, first served, but we quickly bring in animals who need immediate attention.”

Services offered at Coyne include wellness, vaccinations, pest control, dermatology, emergencies, reproductive procedures, grooming, and boarding and day care. It is near completion on a building expansion to increase its boarding, grooming, and daycare services.

“We have a lot of pet owners who drop off their pet to interact with others while the owner is at work,” Douglass said. “They can also have them washed and groomed while they visit.”

Coyne’s Portage location focuses on small pets such as cats, dogs, hamsters, etc.

At 3411 Airport Rd., Coyne’s is open until 7:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and 2:30 p.m. on weekends.

JC Bocatas

The Spanish word bocatas translates to "small bites" in English. But there’s nothing small about the portions and flavors offered up at JC Bocatas Street Mexican Food. At 6475 Hwy. 6, the innovative diner has taken Portage by storm.

“I wanted to create something a little different than what people were used to in Mexican cuisine,” said Jose Saenz, who opened the take-out diner with his wife, Claudia. “I had been a chef at local Mexican restaurants for more than 10 years before I opened our place. I had some ideas on a niche that could be successful.”

Saenz uses ingredients that were popular in the region of Mexico that his family came from. That includes a flavorful mixture of cabbage, lime, cilantro, and Chihuahua cheese used as a topping on some of the tacos. “We call it Jalapeno Lime Slaw,” he said. “It’s very different than toppings like lettuce, tomato, and sour cream. We have those, too. Many of our patrons love the slaw and request it on their tacos and on the side.”

The menu includes regional empanadas, burritos, tortas, Yucca fries, steamed corn, black beans, chorizo with potatoes, and slow roasted pork. Saenz is always experimenting with new recipes, working on a Mexican version of egg rolls.

JC Bocatas is open for take-out until 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday.

Fuji Japanese Restaurant

For many, Fuji Japanese Restaurant 5942 U.S. Hwy. 6 has been a go-to for years. For the unenlightened, consider this the light switch.

Hidden in a busy strip mall, Fuji has décor and ambiance to make you feel like you’ve traveled to the Orient. The recently completed renovations include new floors and translucent screening on the windows.

Besides sushi, Fuji’s offers fully cooked alternatives such as shrimp fried rice, peanut chicken, salmon teriyaki, battered and fried vegetable tempura, ginger beef, and an amazing fried ice cream.

For the sushi connoisseur, the menu is extensive with cooked and raw rolls. Milky Mountain, Volcano Roll, Sunflower and Hawaiian Rolls are fan favorites. From crunchy and warm to fresh and spicy, Fuji has your taste buds covered. Vegans will not be disappointed.

The presentation is always impressive. Part of the experience at a sushi restaurant is watching the chef turn fresh fish, rice, and other ingredients into works of art. Fuji has a small counter where patrons can admire the magic as it happens.

That could be why Fuji was one of only 17 Porter County restaurants chosen for Midwest Living’s Indiana Country Culinary Tour a few years back.

Leadership Institute at Purdue Northwest

Portage is home to two organizations that are collaborations with Purdue University Northwest. The Leadership Institute at Purdue Northwest, formally known as the South Shore Leadership Center, has deep roots in Porter County. The Society of Innovators at Purdue Northwest is the region's champion of innovation.

Under the leadership of Chancellor Thomas Keon, Purdue Northwest has committed to be a major force in economic and community development throughout the region. "As the Society of Innovators embarks on this next chapter in partnership with Purdue Northwest, we are developing our strategic plan to clarify and define our growth strategy for creating a robust pathway forward," according to a statement provided by Sheila Brillson Matias, executive director of The Leadership Institute at Purdue Northwest. "Using the Northwest Indiana Forum's IGNITE plan as a benchmark for implementation, we aim to position the Society of Innovators at Purdue Northwest for success in regional economic development and ensure that it enhances, champions and drives the culture of innovation in Northwest Indiana."

The Leadership Institute is a valuable resource to the business community and in economic success across the Region by providing professional development in leadership, skill building and business networking.

Its current programs, SLYCE for high school students and LNI-Leadership Northwest Indiana for business people, are formed around four guiding principles; present current thinking on topics facing the Region, build leadership skills, and use project-based learning as active community-building.