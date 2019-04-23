In one form or another, the Portage Economic Development Corp. has been helping businesses find a home or expand in the city of Portage for more than 30 years.
This past year was especially successful, with several new businesses putting down roots in the Ameriplex at the Port business park. They include:
Gelnex
In December 2018, the city council approved a tax abatement for the Brazilian company to bring a manufacturing facility to Portage. Groundbreaking will begin this year as soon as the planning phase is complete and approval granted.
“To have a company from Brazil opening its first USA plant right here in Portage is very exciting for us,” said Amy Parker, business development manager for EDC. “The first phase will bring in 12 employees, but Gelnex already has plans to expand production in Ameriplex.”
The company plans to construct a facility on a 4-acre parcel on Louis Sullivan Drive. The jobs there will average $29 per hour, according to statements the company spokesman made to the city council.
Gelnex Ltd. makes gelatin and collagen peptides used in products ranging from pharmaceuticals and makeup to candy. The Portage plant will dry the gelatin to a powder, and then ship the powder to various companies in the U.S. and worldwide.
Gelnex has five plants in Brazil and serves customers in some 50 countries. A sales office in Chicago might move to the Portage location.
“Acquiring Gelnex is the result of efforts by the EDC and the state to spread the good word about Portage,” Parker said.
Camaco
In the Spring 2018, Camaco LLC also decided to build a manufacturing facility in the Ameriplex. The plant is up and running, with 199 employees building car-seat frames for Ford Motor Co., according to Parker.
“This is another example of a worldwide company choosing Portage as the perfect place to build their manufacturing facility,” she said. “Camaco has factories in the USA and other countries. They chose Portage in part because of logistics and partly for future opportunities.”
Camaco builds the seat frames in Portage, then sends them to the Lear Corp. plant in Hammond, where Lear adds the cushioning. The finished seat is then shipped to the Ford plant in Chicago Heights.
“Camaco realized the benefits of shipping locally to Lear,” Parker said. “With the close proximity of our highway and water infrastructures, transportation was a big selling point.”
Parker said that one major focus of the EDC is to walk new businesses through the process. “Many companies that are new to Portage don’t know which department handles a particular step,” she said. “We introduce them to members of various departments and commissions and explain the part each plays. That alone saves time, effort, and money.”
bNutty
Parker’s favorite story is the tale of bNutty, a recent addition to the Ameriplex that began in a mom’s kitchen.
“The owner began making peanut butter for her daughters’ fundraisers,” Parker said. “Eventually, her awesome recipes had to move out of the kitchen.”
Last fall, bNutty moved into a 16,000-square-foot facility at the Ameriplex. It hired 30 additional employees to help with the increased production resulting from contracts with Strack & Van Til and Walmart.
This has allowed the company to create flavors such as Peacefully Plain peanut butter, Pumpkin Spice and Joyful Cranberries. Current endeavors include holiday themed flavors. bNutty gift baskets also have become popular.
Home sweet home
In addition to business development, there's a residential boom with homes and apartments going up in Portage.
Parker said 80 new building permits were issued for houses in the city in 2018. In addition, the first phase of the $40 million-dollar Promenade project quickly filled up. “Residential and commercial sold out sooner than expected, so the beginning of the next phase was moved up,” Parker said.
Parker notes the direct correlation between the increase in jobs and the increased activity on the residential side. “People follow the jobs,” she said. “Once jobs are more plentiful, and the future employment looks promising, people decide to make a community home. That’s what is happening here in Portage.”