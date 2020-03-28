How many people are tested for coronavirus in the Region? That's difficult to answer

Alverno Labs in Hammond began in-house COVID-19 testing this week with the goal of 24-hour turnaround time for inpatients, which will greatly reduce the notification time Franciscan Health previously had, he said.

"They are looking at processing 200 tests daily and ramping up from there," he said.

Limited testing available

Porter Health Care System declined to share local testing data and a representative deferred all local data questions to the Indiana State Department of Health and the Porter County Health Department.

The Porter hospital system only would say that it has "sufficient supplies" to test all of our patients who meet ISDH's criteria for testing, meaning they are symptomatic with risk factors, have recently traveled or had extended exposure to an individual confirmed to be COVID-19-positive.

"Our physicians are coordinating with ISDH and writing orders when patients meet the criteria. Each physician office then directs the patient to the most appropriate testing site within our organization," Porter hospitals said.

A Porter hospital system representative said the system is actively maintaining a personal protective equipment (PPE) inventory based on the number of active patients.