How to cope with fears about health, jobs, future during COVID-19 crisis
Anxiety and fears about health, jobs, finances and the future are the new normal during the COVID-19 pandemic, local mental health officials say.

That anxiety likely will increase in coming days and more people may need to seek mental health help, says Dr. Kobie Douglas, a psychiatrist and chief medical officer for Regional Health Systems — the network of care systems composed of Regional Mental Health Center, Regional Health Clinic and Geminus Corp.

"We do expect an increase as the Region starts to have more cases of COVID-19. It stands to reason that anxieties will be going up," Douglas said.

Local mental health facilities already have taken precautionary steps to reduce the risk of COVID-19 by transitioning on March 23 from in-person counseling and psychiatry services to telehealth, allowing contact via electronic information and telecommunications technologies.

"Telehealth is something brand new. It's been in the works for some time. We had made plans to roll out later this year, but the current crisis accelerated the timeline," Douglas said.

If for some reason the patient doesn't have access to a computer or phone, there is limited open access at the Strawhun Center in Merrillville and at the Stark Center in East Chicago with telehealth rooms set up for these individuals experiencing a mental health emergency, inpatient psychiatry or residential substance abuse, Douglas said.

However, people are asked to call before entering these facilities. To gain entry, visitors must answer COVID-19 screening questions positively and have their temperature taken.

Admissions to the residential addictions units at Regional Mental Health Center have been temporarily suspended. However, new clients in need of residential addiction services still can receive outpatient substance use treatment services. 

Seeking professional help

Dr. Rujuta Gandhi, a primary care physician and medical director for Regional Health Clinic, said right now the biggest mental health issue people are facing involve the uncertainties that exist, including unemployment.

"As this continues, there will be more mental health issues," she said.

Gandhi suggests that it's normal to experience some type of stress during these trying times.

She suggests seeking professional help when an individual can't perform his or her normal tasks.

"Everyone is worried at the moment, but if the worry makes it so you can't get out of bed or can't do normal tasks and if the worries overwhelm you, then you should try and seek professional help. Even if not at that level it's better to be on that side of caution, and it could mean just one phone call. We provide ways to cope. If anyone has concerns, we are here to help you," Gandhi said.

Dr. John Heroldt, a clinical and forensic psychologist, said his Merrillville-based practice also is taking precautions with the clients he sees in his office and those he sees at the county jails, including inmates with whom he does evaluations in Lake and LaPorte counties.

So far there have been no confirmed cases among inmates or those working in the jails.

In LaPorte County, Heroldt said he does not have contact with inmates but in Lake County it's a different case.

"In Lake County, the evaluation is done in an evaluation room, and the inmates are cuffed to a wall, and I'm on the other side," Heroldt said.

In all situations, Heroldt does his best to keep his distance while still doing his job.

"I keep my distance the best I can, and if the inmate is sick or coughing, I'll opt for a video evaluation," he said.

In his own clinical practice, Heroldt said most clients are evaluated on a one-on-one basis, but he does takes numerous safety precautions, including using lots of hand sanitizer and practicing social distancing.

"I'm still giving the opportunity to come into the office," Heroldt said.

Some one-third to one-half of his regular clients have opted to use telehealth but in some cases insurance won't cover it.

"If insurance doesn't pay, I'm not going to abandon my patients," Heroldt said.

He said he also is going to reach out to the Indiana Psychological Association to offer his help for those who need help.

"I reached out to the director to donate one-half a day to work out issues. I will do whatever I can," Heroldt said.

He said he thinks the COVID-19 pandemic is making people feel both apprehensive and anxious since they don't know what will happen next.

They feel like their lives are out of control, Heroldt said.

"That's the underlying issue, the lack of control; so that's increasing. How to cope with what's going on and an increased sense of anxiety," Heroldt said.

When should an individual seek treatment?

"Anxiety is normal, especially now. That's to be expected," Heroldt said. "You should seek help if it has a significant impact on day-to-day functions, such as consistently not sleeping, you are experiencing panic attacks and if you are starting to have suicidal thoughts." 

Suggestions to help mitigate fear

Here are some ways to help mitigate the fear and anxiety over COVID-19 from Dr. Caryn Brown, a clinical psychologist who practices in Merrillville.

— Stay connected even while maintaining social distancing: video chat, Skype, Zoom, use the internet to connect with others; write letters; and telephone family/and or neighbors.

— Take a walk, get outside but continue maintaining social distancing. It's good to move in the fresh air. If you can walk in nature, that's even better. If you can't get outside, move around inside. Stretch.

— Maintain a close to normal sleep schedule.

— Part of being human is the ease at which we can identify the negatives in our lives. But during these times of increased uncertainty, train your brain to balance that negativity with positive thinking. Find things that you can be grateful for each day. It doesn't have to be a big thing, just something that is more positive. Write each positive on a scrap of paper, put them in a clear container, and watch your number of positives grow. This is a good visual reminder that even during tough times, there is good.

— Engage in self-care. Think about what you enjoy doing and make time for it in your day. If you need some ideas, google “self-care activities.”

Phone numbers to call for help

• 219-769-4005: Regional Health Systems main number for Regional Mental Health Center and Regional Health Clinic

• 219-756-8944: office number of Dr. John T. Heroldt and Dr. Caryn Brown

• 1-800-985-5990 or text TalkWithUd to 66746 to connect with a trained crisis counselor

• National Disaster Distress Hotline available 24/7, 365-day-a-year that is dedicated to providing immediate crisis counseling for people who are experiencing emotional distress related to any natural or human-caused disaster or global pandemic. It is operated by the federal Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration. Call 1-800-662-4357 for help with:

• Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration's national helpline

• Free, confidential, 24/7, 365-day-a-year treatment referral and information service in English and Spanish

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

