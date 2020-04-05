How to cope with fears about health, jobs, future during COVID-19 crisis

However, people are asked to call before entering these facilities. To gain entry, visitors must answer COVID-19 screening questions positively and have their temperature taken.

Admissions to the residential addictions units at Regional Mental Health Center have been temporarily suspended. However, new clients in need of residential addiction services still can receive outpatient substance use treatment services.

Seeking professional help

Dr. Rujuta Gandhi, a primary care physician and medical director for Regional Health Clinic, said right now the biggest mental health issue people are facing involve the uncertainties that exist, including unemployment.

"As this continues, there will be more mental health issues," she said.

Gandhi suggests that it's normal to experience some type of stress during these trying times.

She suggests seeking professional help when an individual can't perform his or her normal tasks.