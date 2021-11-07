'Huge shoes to fill': Politicians react to Good's decision not to to seek re-election

Murphy listed some of the county's accomplishments during Good's tenure, including an extensive renovation of the Porter County Courthouse.

"That building just looks magnificent now," Murphy said. "He really made that a priority, and that's just one example."

Good was instrumental in the purchase of the old jail building and consolidation of the county's 911 center, Murphy said.

Investment in the Memorial Opera House also has been good for downtown Valparaiso, he said.

State Sen. Ed Charbonneau, R-Valparaiso, said Good, a hotel owner and hospitality developer, brought "business moxie" and a willingness to make hard decisions to his role as a county commissioner.

"I don't think Jeff, at any point when he was dealing with a lot of significant issues, ever thought for a minute about what the political ramifications were going to be," Charbonneau said. "It was what was the right thing to do for Porter County."

Charbonneau said he worked with Good and County Engineer Michael Novotney to address drainage issues in the county.

Soliday credited Good and Blaney for working with him to establish a foundation to invest and safeguard $150 million the county received from selling its old hospital.