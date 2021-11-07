'Huge shoes to fill': Politicians react to Good's decision not to to seek re-election

VALPARAISO — Porter County politicians reacted Sunday to news that Republican Porter County Commissioner Jeff Good won't seek re-election in 2022 with gratitude and trepidation.
State Rep. Ed Soliday, R-Valparaiso, said Good and Commissioner Laura Blaney, a Democrat, have worked well together over the years and he'd like to see that cooperative spirit continue after Good steps down.
"They have really taken a data-driven approach to how they take care of things," he said.
Soliday credited Good and Blaney for their work on drainage improvement projects, the preservation of the Memorial Opera House in downtown Valparaiso and other projects.
"They've been pretty careful with the dollar," he said. "They don't try to chase the shiniest marble in the sandbox and find out it's broken glass."
Blaney did not respond to a call Sunday seeking comment on Good's decision not to seek reelection after his second four-year term in office ends.
Valparaiso Mayor Matt Murphy said whomever is elected to replace Good will "have huge shoes to fill."
"I can't think of anyone that has accomplished more in eight years of public service than Jeff Good," Murphy said. "His talents will be missed, and Porter County owes him a debt of gratitude for his service."
Murphy listed some of the county's accomplishments during Good's tenure, including an extensive renovation of the Porter County Courthouse.
"That building just looks magnificent now," Murphy said. "He really made that a priority, and that's just one example."
Good was instrumental in the purchase of the old jail building and consolidation of the county's 911 center, Murphy said.
Investment in the Memorial Opera House also has been good for downtown Valparaiso, he said.
State Sen. Ed Charbonneau, R-Valparaiso, said Good, a hotel owner and hospitality developer, brought "business moxie" and a willingness to make hard decisions to his role as a county commissioner.
"I don't think Jeff, at any point when he was dealing with a lot of significant issues, ever thought for a minute about what the political ramifications were going to be," Charbonneau said. "It was what was the right thing to do for Porter County."
Charbonneau said he worked with Good and County Engineer Michael Novotney to address drainage issues in the county.
Soliday credited Good and Blaney for working with him to establish a foundation to invest and safeguard $150 million the county received from selling its old hospital.
"That's kind of conservative thinking," he said. "Some folks, who are not conservative, think the government should never have endowments."
There are some who would like to see the foundation unraveled, he said.
Charbonneau said setting up the foundation for the hospital proceeds was the right thing to do.
"It's paying very significant dividends," he said. "The county is financially a lot better off because of his leadership on that."
Working in politics these days can be brutal, and it's hard to find candidates who will "take the shots and just keep their eye on the goal," Soliday said.
"I think everyone's a little nervous about finding someone to work in that collaborative relationship and spend their time on ideas and not personalities," he said.
Charbonneau said he hopes his party sees some qualified candidates, who are willing to take on the job.
"It is a very tough job," he said.
Anyone considering a run for their party's primary nomination may file their candidacy starting Jan. 5.