CHESTERTON — Hundreds of hardy folks took their first steps towards a healthy new year at Indiana Dunes State Park Tuesday morning.
About 450 people gathered to take part in the park’s annual First Day Hike.
Families and friends — and their dogs — put one foot in the front of the other to complete the 3-Dune Challenge, a 1.5-mile trek that includes the summits of the highest dunes in Northwest Indiana – Mount Tom, Mount Holden and Mount Jackson.
The First Day Hike is part of a 50-state initiative to connect people to the outdoors on the first day of the year, said Marie Laudeman, a park interpretive naturalist who led the hike.
Laudeman said the hike, now in its seventh year, follows on the heels of the park’s popular Christmas Eve hike, which hosted a record number of 750 hikers last month.
“People love the opportunity to break away from the busy holiday season to get outdoors. Indiana Dunes state park is a perfect place to do that,” said Laudeman. “Starting the new year outside is a special tradition.”
Kelley and Mark Nelson, of Crown Point, have made the First Day Hike a tradition for their family that includes Collin, 12; Myah, 8; Logan, 7; and Zachary, 5.
Collin, who has been hiking in the dunes “forever,” said he is very much an outdoorsman.
“It’s scenic, and the dunes are always different in the seasons,” Collin said.
Kelley said the family is continuing a tradition that started when her mom took her to the dunes beaches when she was a little girl. The Nelsons camp at Indiana’s state parks and look forward each year to getting an annual pass as a Christmas gift.
“We always say we are so lucky to have this park so close to where we live,” Kelley said.
Mark and Michelle Gregory, of Portage, their daughter, Heather Moehl, and her yellow Labrador retriever Milo, started their tradition this year with their first First Day Hike.
Avid area hikers, the family began trekking at the state park just a few months ago.
“We’re always looking for more trails,” said Mark Gregory. “And we always take the dog.”
Jeff and Suzanna Wolfe, of Crown Point, and their children, Winston, 3, and Ruby, 8, also completed their inaugural First Day hike Tuesday.
“It’s a good way to start the year out and in nature,” Suzanna said.
The First Day and the Christmas Eve hikes have introduced a new lifestyle — 46 years in the making — for Perry Hollett, of Valparaiso.
“I’ve always wanted to be a park ranger,” Hollett said.
Hollett said he spent six years in the Navy, got busy with life, and then “just didn’t think about it much after that.”
Last year, his wife suggested that hiking the dunes “might be something I’d like to do.”
Now, Hollett hikes the state park’s lakeshore and has become a volunteer at the Indiana Dunes National Lakeshore.
“You get to meet new people,” Hollett said. “And once on top of the dunes, you can see forever.”