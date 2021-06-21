I-94 lane closures coming overnight in Portage, state says

 Skip to main content
Alternating lane closures are planned overnight Monday to Tuesday along Interstate 94 in the area of the Ind. 249 interchange, the Indiana Department of Transportation has announced.

PORTAGE — Alternating lane closures are planned overnight Monday to Tuesday along Interstate 94 in the area of the Ind. 249 interchange, the Indiana Department of Transportation has announced.

The closures will impact eastbound and westbound traffic from approximately 8 p.m. Monday to 6 a.m. Tuesday.

The ramp from southbound Ind. 249 to eastbound I-94 will be closed, and the detour will follow U.S. 20 east to I-94, according to INDOT. The ramp from northbound Ind. 249 to westbound I-94 also will be closed, and the detour will follow U.S. 20 west to Ind. 51/Ripley Street to I-94.

"Motorists should be prepared for changing traffic patterns and delays in the area," INDOT said. "These restrictions will be in place to safely perform hydrodemolition operations on the State Road 249 bridge over I-94."

Lane closures will be in place on the Ind. 249 bridge over I-94 through the middle of July for a bridge deck overlay and preventative maintenance, the state said. A bridge deck overlay is a protective treatment done to extend the life of a bridge deck.

