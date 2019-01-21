PORTAGE — IDEM has ordered U.S. Steel to begin quarterly groundwater monitoring at its troubled Midwest Plant after resampling at one well last fall found toxic hexavalent chromium at more than twice the level of a previous result.
In a Dec. 28 letter, the Indiana Department of Environmental Management said more sampling is necessary to show concentrations of the toxic chemical are attenuating to levels below the Great Lakes Initiative surface water standard before reaching a downgradient property boundary.
U.S. Steel had characterized an October result of 14.7 parts per billion as "similar" to a February result of 6.8 ppb at well TLT-7. IDEM noted the latest result is more than twice the previous result and directed U.S. Steel to initiate groundwater testing at TLT-7, three other wells and two underdrain systems for a minimum of one year.
U.S. Steel had requested "no further action" status on the groundwater testing, which IDEM directed the company to do in the wake of an April 2017 spill of nearly 300 pounds of hexavalent chromium — or 584 times the daily maximum limit allowed under state permitting laws — into the Burns Waterway.
During that spill, contaminated wastewater flowed into a concrete containment trench with "cracks, gaps and damaged areas" in its walls and base, which may have resulted in a release to underlying soil and groundwater, IDEM records show.
In the Dec. 28 letter, IDEM said U.S. Steel must conduct the groundwater testing "to develop lines of evidence in support of a (no further action request)."
IDEM learned Oct. 31 of the 14.7 ppb result, but did not include that data in a draft permit renewal issued Nov. 2 for a hazardous waste landfill at the site, records show.
A comment period on the draft permit renewal for the Greenbelt II landfill ended Dec. 17. A final determination on the permit has not yet been made, an IDEM spokesman said Friday.
In comments on the draft permit, attorneys for the Surfrider Foundation urged IDEM to work faster to address problems at the Midwest Plant.
The groundwater sampling, which U.S. Steel conducted at the direction of IDEM, shows there's evidence an April 2017 spill of hexavalent chromium continues to threaten the health of anyone using Lake Michigan for recreation or drinking, the comments state.
Surfrider attorney Robert Weinstock, of the University of Chicago Law School's Abrams Environmental Law Clinic, said he was pleased to see IDEM refused to grant U.S. Steel's request for no further action. However, Surfrider Foundation remains concerned there may be uncontrolled contamination in groundwater at the facility.
"They are not doing enough to determine the true extent of the contamination," Weinstock said.
The Surfrider Foundation and the city of Chicago sued U.S. Steel over the 2017 spill and numerous other Clean Water Act violations in early 2018.
In April, the U.S. Department of Justice and Indiana announced a proposed consent decree requiring U.S. Steel to pay about $600,000 in civil penalties and $630,000 in damages to several agencies for their response to the 2017 spill.
A U.S. District Court judge has granted Surfrider and Chicago's request to intervene in the government's case. Their lawsuits against U.S. Steel have been stayed as litigation in the proposed consent decree case is ongoing.