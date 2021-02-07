Improvements in store for Founders Square

PORTAGE — Founders Square is going to see some changes soon, the city’s Redevelopment Commission has decided.

The south side of the square was originally intended to have buildings, but an amphitheater was built there instead. That makes the public street there problematic, said A.J. Monroe, who serves as director of both the RDC and the city’s planning and development department.

Plans for Founders Square now call for removing the public street.

Much like Lafayette Street in Valparaiso’s Central Park Plaza, Portage has closed that street for special events. Without the buildings in place, the street isn’t needed. Removing the street will be less confusing for children moving between the playground in the center of the square and the area to the south, Monroe said.

An area for food trucks is planned, and hooks for anchoring a large tent will be installed as well.

A small plaza is planned for the area between the police and fire stations.

The Redevelopment Commission approved hiring DLZ Corp. for design services at Founders Square. DLZ has done extensive work in that area already.

Founders Square is central to the city’s longstanding efforts to develop a downtown.