Ind. 149 in Porter County reopens, but plenty more work ahead, state says
Ind. 149 in Porter County reopens, but plenty more work ahead, state says

Ind. 149 has reopened to traffic at Lenburg Road/La Hayne Road, but plenty more work is coming this summer on the major north-south artery, the Indiana Department of Transportation has announced.

"There are still some items that will need to be done under flagging conditions at this intersection over the next few weeks," the agency said.

That work includes placing shoulder stone, permanent pavement markings, asphalt smoothness testing and activation of a new turn signal.

"Please watch out for road crews and leave extra time if traveling through the area," INDOT said.

The highway is currently reduced to one lane in each direction for rehabilitation work on the bridge over Interstate 94, the state said. That project will be ongoing through the middle of July.

INDOT said it plans to begin resurfacing Ind. 149 between Ind. 130 and U.S. 12 around July 7.

"This work will be done under lane closures with flaggers directing traffic in the area where work is occurring," the state said. "Work will be ongoing through mid-November."

CSX Railroad will be closing Ind. 149 just south of Old Porter Rd from approximately July 12 through July 22, INDOT said. The company will be rebuilding the railroad crossing.

Porter/LaPorte County Courts and Social Justice Reporter

Bob is a 23-year veteran of The Times. He covers county government and courts in Porter County, federal courts, police news and regional issues. He also created the Vegan in the Region blog, is an Indiana University grad and lifelong region resident.

