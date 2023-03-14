VALPARAISO — It is almost certain Willowcreek Road’s extension will extend straight south of its current terminus at Porter County Road 700 North.

The preferred route, along 625 West and skirting the western edge of Wheeler to reach Ind. 130, received the de facto nod from the Porter County Board of Commissioners during a three-hour meeting Tuesday.

Adding a bit of uncertainty about the route, however, came when Union Township resident Jean Hardesty asked board President Jim Biggs, R-North, if he was in favor of condemning private property if it came down to it. “I said I was not,” he said.

“As much as I think we need that road, and I do, I’m not going to take a private citizen’s property to do it,” Biggs said.

Eminent domain would still be an option for the county if both of the other commissioners — Barb Regnitz, R-Center, and Laura Blaney, D-South — voted for it.

“It puts a huge wrinkle on it,” Biggs acknowledged.

“This is my 15th year in the commissioners’ office,” having served a stint in the 1990s, he said, and only twice has he been asked whether he would support eminent domain. The other time was for a bridge that the farmer didn’t want to come to terms with the county over.

“That’s my own personal belief. I don’t believe government should be doing that,” Biggs said.

After a large crowd objected to the preferred route for the Willowcreek Road extension in January, the commissioners asked County Planner Robert Thompson to revisit the option to extend Ind. 149 to U.S. 30, a project rejected by the commissioners several years ago.

There are two big arguments against that route.

“Any funding that was spent on Willowcreek right now, which is $800,000, would have to be paid back to NIRPC to go back and use 149. There is one great hurdle,” Thompson said.

The other major reason is that if Ind. 149 is extended, the county might have to pay the full cost of the project.

Thompson received the board’s permission to seek quotes for a zoning overlay study alongside the planned road to allay residents’ concerns about development alongside the road in what is now a rural route.

Usually, the zoning overlay would extend a quarter to a half mile in either direction. “Realizing there’s some concerns out there, we’ll investigate the mile” in either direction, Thompson said.

“That’s a pretty big distance, a mile in either direction,” Biggs said.

Thompson estimated the cost could be as high as $150,000 to $250,000 for this. Before spending that much, Blaney said, the commissioners should agree on the final route.

Thompson was given permission to seek quotes, so no money is spent yet.

He ran through the issues with extending Ind. 149.

“We looked at this as far as an option, and there are a number of issues,” he said. “We went to NIRPC, the regional study that they have out on this, and the whole idea of the regional corridor study done in 2016 was to improve mobility, connectivity, often by new connections. These connections also contribute to relieving congestion and travel times in the region.”

The study of the three-county area — Lake, Porter and LaPorte counties — came up with 22 connections they felt would be useful. “Willowcreek Road came out No. 3 priority in the region with a score of 83. I think the No. 1 score had an 86,” Thompson said. Willowcreek Road extension was the No. 3 priority on that list. Extending Ind. 149 was 21st, second from the bottom of the list.

“Why did 149 not score well? It proved that it did not have a regionally significant impact,” he explained. “It did not improve connectivity to urbanized areas, does not provide better connections to transit and rail and does not connect to high-density population and employment areas and retail. Willowcreek met all those.”

County Road 700 North at Willowcreek’s southern tip has an average daily travel count almost the same as Ind. 149 does where it ends at Ind. 130, County Engineer Mike Novotney said.

Porter County could ask to move its existing funding from Willowcreek to Ind. 149, but NIRPC would almost certainly say no.

“Just so it’s clear, it’s not because they now know we have a better option. We just don’t want to take it,” Biggs said.

The regional corridors study identified the Ind. 149 extension to U.S. 30 as a separate project, Novotney pointed out. It also doesn’t solve the problem of the high traffic count in northern Union Township where Willowcreek now ends.

Extending Ind. 149 would be costly, Thompson added. A long bridge would need to cross the Salt Creek floodplain and wetlands. A new environmental study would be needed, and federal funding wouldn’t be likely. “The mitigation to be able to go across those wetlands and the floodplain with a bridge would be huge for the county to be able to do that,” he said.

“We could consider it, but there’s not going to be any funds to build it,” Biggs observed.

That leaves the county a difficult choice: “Go forward judiciously, or try to throw it out and cross our fingers and hope we fall on $20 million,” he said. “And then we don’t solve the problem.”

The emotions are high on both the Willowcreek Road extension and Malden Solar farm proposal. “You can’t help but really like these people on both sides,” Biggs said.

“You’ve got to make a decision, and you know somebody’s not going to be happy,” he said. “These are two very big issues that have a lot of emotional baggage with them.”

