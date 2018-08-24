Subscribe for 33¢ / day
Ind. 49 to close for Pork Fest

Ind. 49 (Main Street) in Kouts will be closed 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday for the annual Kouts Pork Fest. The closure will be between Ind. 8 (Indiana Street) and Daumer Road.

KOUTS — The Indiana Department of Transportation is alerting drivers that Ind. 49 (Main Street) in Kouts will be closed Saturday from about 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. for the annual Kouts Pork Fest.

The road will be closed between Ind. 8 (Indiana Street) and Daumer Road.

State road detours must be on state-maintained roads only. Southbound drivers on Ind. 49 will be detoured east on Ind. 8, south on U.S. 421 and west on Ind. 10 back to Ind. 49. Northbound drivers on Ind. 49 will be detoured east on Ind. 10, north on U.S. 421 and west on Ind. 8 back to Ind. 49.

