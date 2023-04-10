The Dune Acres burn is one of six prescribed fires planned for this spring. Regular burns help maintain the ecology of the National Park and reduce the risk of wildfire.
John J. Watkins, file, The Times
DUNE ACRES — Fire crews will be conducting a prescribed burn Tuesday in the Dune Acres area.
The fire is expected to begin between 10 and 11 a.m. Visitors and nearby property owners may smell some smoke, but the National Park Service expects southwesterly winds to carry most of the smoke out over Lake Michigan.
The 23-acre fire includes National Park land around the Porter Beach parking lots and a parcel of land owned by the Indiana Department of Natural Resources immediately west of the entrance to the Indiana Dunes State Park.
Crews from the Indiana Dunes National Park and the DNR are partnering on the burn.
The NPS is asking visitors to take care and drive slowly through the area.
The area is being burned to restore the overgrown woodlands back to an Oak Savannah, according to a news release from the park service.
The NPS hopes to use burn more than 900 acres throughout the Indiana Dunes National Park in six prescribed fires this spring.
Another prescribed fire is planned this week, possibly Wednesday, at Howe's Prairie, just south of Porter Beach and Dune Acres.
The Howes Prairie/Lupine Lane prescribed fire was initiated last fall; about 415 acres will be burned.
An online map of the planned prescribed fire areas can be found at
bit.ly/INDUSpring2023Fires.
Residents of Lake and Porter counties can sign up to receive prescribed-fire notifications by visiting
smart911.com. Updates will also be posted on the Indiana Dunes National Park Facebook Page.
