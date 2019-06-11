CROWN POINT — In 2015, Stephanie Trendowski had a miscarriage. She and her husband, Joe, just had announced their news on Facebook when Trendowski started bleeding and asked for an ultrasound of her baby.
They were sent home with the instructions to come back the next day, "instead of picking up the phone and saying, 'You're no longer pregnant, sorry,'" Trendowski said.
After that, she switched doctors before becoming pregnant with her second child. Trendowski was sick from the beginning with hyperemesis, gestational diabetes and climbing blood pressure.
"My doctor would do the typical roll their eyes and say, 'You're fine; it's normal,'" said Trendowski, who is originally from South Bend and now lives with her family in Crown Point.
Trendowski insisted on seeing a specialist in Crown Point, and the 3-pound baby was born via an emergency C-section. The baby's fluid levels were low enough that there was a chance of her being stillborn. While baby Emma — now almost 3 — was in the newborn intensive care unit, Trendowski was sent home with "stroke-range" blood pressure. She visited two emergency rooms with no cure.
"The next morning I woke up seeing black spots and yellow bubbles in my vision," Trendowski said. "My retinas were detaching from the backs of my eyes because my blood pressure was so high."
Another emergency room visit led to a recommendation to call her eye doctor. Trendowski saw a retinal specialist in Munster, who insisted on her being admitted to the hospital because of organ damage.
"It shouldn't have gotten to that point," Trendowski said.
'A human issue'
In May, Trendowski and 149 other moms flooded Washington, D.C., for Mom Congress and to "talk with government leaders about what matters most in maternal and child health."
Indiana is the third highest in the nation for maternal mortality rates, with 41.4 deaths per 100,000 births. Women who lack health insurance are three to four times more likely to die of pregnancy-related complications than their insured counterparts, according to the United Health Foundation. For African-American women, the rate of maternal mortality has been three to four times that of white women for over a century.
2020 Mom, one of the main supporters of Mom Congress, lists on its website that "maternal and child health transcends party politics and affects us all."
“This isn’t a mom and baby issue, this is a human issue,” Trendowski said.
Trendowski was part of a team with Amy Bauer, of Cedar Lake; Corie Hess, of Muncie; and Rebekah Bischoff and Melissa Edmondson, both of Kentucky. Kentucky is tied with Michigan in maternal mortality rates; both ranked 27th in the nation.
Hess experienced a miscarriage in 2018 that "nearly took my life." She was rushed to the local emergency room because of extensive blood loss, which resulted in the need for blood transfusions and emergency surgery.
"I don't want any other woman to go through what I experienced," Hess said.
Hess said she also experienced anxiety and grief after her miscarriage, which was her third pregnancy loss. She's close to completing a doctorate in counseling psychology and is "passionate about promoting maternal mental health."
Legislation under the "MOMNIBUS" Policy Platform include amendments to the Social Security Act (House Bill 1551 — Quality Care for Moms and Babies Act), providing assistance to states for "best practices" in maternity care (House Bill 1897/Senate Bill 916 — “MOMMA’s Act”) and creating $100 million demonstration program for free diapers (House Bill 1846 — End Diaper Need Act of 2019). More legislation supported by the organizations platforms is pending introduction in the House and Senate.
Bauer has been a doula — a woman who provides guidance and support for new mothers — for 24 years in Northwest Indiana and is a strong advocate for maternal health care.
"It affects me directly," Bauer said. "When I was having my own children, but I also have four daughters."
Trendowski said they aren't the only ones having these experiences, and participating in Mom Congress brings other women forward. She said moms can reach out to her to share their stories and to learn of help.
“These people are seeking help and they are told that they are crazy,” Trendowski said.
Trendowski met with U.S. Rep. Jackie Walorski, R-Elkhart, in May to discuss legislation and what can be done for maternal health care in Indiana.
"As the top Republican on the Worker and Family Support Subcommittee, I’m working to find commonsense solutions to help Hoosier families thrive," Walorski said in a statement. "We recently held a hearing to examine the serious problem of rising maternal and infant mortality rates, and I’m optimistic we can build on the success of proven solutions like the MIECHV home visiting program to support stronger communities and healthier families."
Over the summer, Trendowski, Bauer and Hess will continue to meet with Indiana legislators. Trendowski is on the list to meet with Gov. Eric Holcomb and was recently asked to be an ambassador for 2020 Mom.
“I think that it just took somebody to say something to get something done,” Trendowski said.