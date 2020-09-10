Infant, female rescued from Porter house fire; 7 people transported to hospital

PORTER — A 3-year-old was airlifted to a hospital after being rescued from a house fire Thursday.
The sound of what is being described as an explosion stirred Porter residents as a fire burned through a single-family home, prompting two medical helicopters to respond.
A female and an infant were trapped inside, said Porter Fire Chief Jay Craig. Police and bystanders rescued the two and the 3-year-old was taken by medical helicopter to a hospital.
Seven people were taken to a local hospital and their current conditions are unknown.
Around 4:30 p.m. Thursday first responders from several agencies gathered in the 480 block of North First Street in Porter for a possible house explosion with fire and people trapped inside, Craig said.
Upon arriving, firefighters were met with heavy flames in the back of the home and damage throughout the structure. Craig said once there, he learned of the three-year-old trapped inside.
“We had several bystanders and law enforcement show up and through collective efforts of all of them they were able to find the 3-year-old and get her out and to the ambulance," Craig said. "Also during that search they found another female trapped in the building and were able to get her out and stabilized, waiting for additional EMS services.”
An eyewitness at the scene saw a University of Chicago Medicine Aeromedical Network helicopter and a MedFlight helicopter land in the area and take off around 5:40 p.m. The witness said the entire home appeared to be destroyed by the fire.
An extremely loud noise described as an explosion alerted a Porter resident who lives less than half a mile away from the residence. He said his house shook and he walked outside to see fire and smoke visible in the area. Several emergency vehicles were seen racing to the fire.
Several emergency medical crews as well as firefighters from Porter, Union Township, South Haven, Burns Harbor, Pine Township, Liberty Township, Beverley Shores and more responded.
The state fire marshal and Porter first responders are investigating the fire, Craig said.
