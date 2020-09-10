Infant, female rescued from Porter house fire; 7 people transported to hospital

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

PORTER — A 3-year-old was airlifted to a hospital after being rescued from a house fire Thursday.

The sound of what is being described as an explosion stirred Porter residents as a fire burned through a single-family home, prompting two medical helicopters to respond.

A female and an infant were trapped inside, said Porter Fire Chief Jay Craig. Police and bystanders rescued the two and the 3-year-old was taken by medical helicopter to a hospital.

Seven people were taken to a local hospital and their current conditions are unknown.

Around 4:30 p.m. Thursday first responders from several agencies gathered in the 480 block of North First Street in Porter for a possible house explosion with fire and people trapped inside, Craig said.

Upon arriving, firefighters were met with heavy flames in the back of the home and damage throughout the structure. Craig said once there, he learned of the three-year-old trapped inside.