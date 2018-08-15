Jeff "Sinatra" Robinson will perform his Rat Pack Show from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Aug. 21 in Oakwood Grand Hall at Woodland Park, 2100 Willowcreek Road. Seating is provided at this free music concert. Concert-goers may purchase food and drink provided by Salvoras Pizza, and a cash bar will also be on the premises.
Donations of non-perishable food, personal items and paper products for the Portage Food Pantry and Gabriel's Horn Women's Homeless Shelter are welcomed for collection at every concert, but are not required. For more information about the Portage 2018 Summer Music Series, contact: the Greater Portage Chamber of Commerce at 219-762-3300; Portage Parks and Recreation at 219-762-1675; Terry Hardin at 219-762-5025, or visit the PTLEA website at www.portagemusic.com.