John Davies distinctly remembers the incident that prompted him to devote his life to promoting Northwest Indiana.
He'd just returned to his home in rural Porter County. He'd been working in the cotton industry in Memphis.
"Three days after I arrived back, I was at a restaurant," Davies, 75, recalled.
"Three very well dressed young people were talking trash about Northwest Indiana. They could hardly wait to get away from here," Davies said of the incident in the late 1980s.
He didn't agree with their opinion, and he hoped others didn't share it either.
"I knew then I was going to do everything I could do to promote Northwest Indiana," Davies said.
And he has. He was instrumental in relaunching the South Shore poster series in the late 1990s. His work included creating the Northwest Indiana Wall of Legends in 2004, focusing on often unsung Region heroes who shared the values of exploration, courage, creativity and innovation. A year later, he helped launch the Society of Innovators of Northwest Indiana.
He's worked with numerous other agencies in his tenure with the goal of making Northwest Indiana successful.
Davies received the Chester Dobis Lifetime Achievement Award recently from the South Shore Convention & Visitors Authority for his work.
"Northwest Indiana would not be as great as it is if not for John Davies," said Speros Batistatos, president/CEO of the SSCVA. "John has touched the Region. He has spent his entire career being a champion of, a celebration of, other people, organizations and communities."
"I was humbled by receiving the award," Davies said.
Humble beginnings
Davies grew up on a family farm in Jackson Township in rural Porter County. His father, who immigrated from Wales with $50 in his pocket, was a beekeeper. There was no running water, no electricity on the farm.
He graduated from Valparaiso High School, then Valparaiso University in 1965, before joining the U.S. Marine Corps.
"Then I began my journey," Davies said.
That journey, he readily admits, including "reinventing" himself a half dozen times as careers evaporated from underneath him.
He had an interest in journalism, stringing for the former Vidette-Messenger in Valparaiso during college and working for the City News Bureau of Chicago, Scripps Howard in Columbus, Ohio, and the Chicago Tribune.
He then turned his attention to public relations, first for Wisconsin Steel Works, before it went under, then North American Ag, before it too shut down.
That job, he said, introduced him to innovation, thinking outside of the box, developing new ideas and making them successful.
"If you think differently, think new, you get new ideas that are innovative," Davies said.
Along the way, he married his wife of now more than 40 years, and they had two daughters.
Coming home
It was the late 1980s when he got a call from his father that he need his help in a project — reforesting the family farm's 50 acres.
Davies said he came home to that now infamous incident with the three young people at the restaurant.
He and his father planted some 14,000 trees, some 7-inch saplings which have now grown to 90-foot tall trees. And he began to rediscover his home.
"I walked across Northwest Indiana four times to demonstrate one community is connected to another. I saw amazing things, beautiful places. I also saw the things that needed to be corrected," Davies said.
He saw the opportunity, while working for the Northwest Indiana Forum, to relaunch the South Shore posters which had, decades before, promoted the Region to rail travelers.
"I wanted to promote the great things in Northwest Indiana. I am very proud of that," Davies said.
75 and a 'start-up'
At 75, most people would be enjoying retirement. Davies says he's reinventing himself again.
No longer associated with the Society of Innovators, and his tenure winding down on the Wall of Legends governing board, Davies, who works from shared space at the Purdue Technology Center in Crown Point, considers himself a "start-up" entrepreneur.
"Northwest Indiana is a welcoming place where people can make a contribution almost immediately. We're scrappy, we're tough, and sometimes we are brilliant," Davies said.
Austin, Texas, Boston and California's Silicon Valley are all centers of innovation. He's hoping to add the Region to that list.
"Now I want to become an innovation coach. I want to help organizations become more innovative," Davies said.
Bill Barnes, entrepreneurial manager at the tech center, has no doubt Davies can succeed.
"John is really driven to have an impact on the Region. He continues to look for ways to continue to have an impact of the Region," Barnes said.
"We should be proud of what we've accomplished. We've lost 50,000 jobs, rebounded and reinvented ourselves. We're not done, and I'm not done," Davies said.