VALPARAISO — John Wolf, a World War II veteran, writer, minister and activist, had a colorful journey in his 100 years.
Wolf, born Sept. 29, 1918, died Wednesday.
“He was a busy guy,” his son, Carter Wolf, said. “He had a good life and fought to the end.”
Three months before his father's death, Carter Wolf, 72, said the family held a 100th birthday party for John Wolf.
“There were more than a hundred people there, and they all said the same thing: 'Your dad changed my life back when,'” Carter Wolf said. “A lot of people said he helped them.”
Carter Wolf said his father, a Navy chaplain during World War II, fought for many causes throughout the decades.
“He was passionate about social justice,” Carter Wolf said. “He was involved in immigration causes in the 1950s, the civil rights movement in the 1960s, and fought against gambling in Indiana. ... He always spoke his mind and did what he believed in and didn't care what people said.”
John Wolf grew up in Great Falls, Montana, and Pocatello, Idaho, before attending Idaho State University, George Williams College in Illinois and Oberlin College in Ohio. After graduating from Oberlin, he earned a divinity degree from Union Theological Seminary in New York City.
In 1941, John Wolf married Carolyn Kelsey in New York City. Shortly after, he enlisted in the U.S. Navy.
At age 23, Wolf was the youngest Navy chaplain at the time.
He wrote about his wartime experiences in a published diary called, "Amen! Until Tomorrow: Retaking the Pacific after Pearl Harbor," and was awarded with combat medals for his service in Salerno, Italy, and the Pacific Campaign, in which he was awarded the Bronze Star at Iwo Jima, Japan.
After World War II, Wolf joined the Indiana Conference of the United Methodist Church. He served in several churches throughout Indiana and became senior pastor of Valparaiso's First United Methodist Church in 1980. An active member of the community, Wolf was a member of the Valparaiso Rotary Foundation and served as board president of the The Valparaiso Y Foundation.
He was also a sports fan, especially when it came to local teams, his son said.
A spot underneath the basket at Valparaiso University's basketball court marks the area where Wolf would park his wheelchair to enjoy the games over the years.
“He was a big fan of Valparaiso,” Carter Wolf said. “He went to games at Valparaiso High School and became a Valparaiso University basketball fan. One of his prize possessions was a basketball that was signed by every single player on the VU team a couple years ago.”
Wolf was also an avid writer who penned 900 columns for The Times and The Post-Tribune on politics, community issues and historical features.
John Wolf is survived by his sons, John Wolf Jr., of South Bend; Carter Wolf, of Indianapolis, and Earl Wolf, of Williamston, Michigan, along with many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife, Carolyn.
