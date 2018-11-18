The Valparaiso Police Department is seeking high school students who represent good citizenship and have an interest in a law enforcement career. The department is again sponsoring the Junior Police Academy in 2019.
The academy consists of two classes per week, starting Feb. 18 through May 1 and are scheduled for two to three hours, per topic presented. The course is designed for high school students to meet officers and learn about the daily activities of police work. The topics presented include: traffic enforcement, crash investigation, crimes against young people, drug investigation, physical tactics, K-9, SWAT, and various education topics geared toward our youth community. The class further allows for an opportunity for the students to partake in a field day, where they can show their learned skills in a variety of mock police-related activities.
Space is limited to attend the program, with applications available at the Valparaiso Police Department (355 Washington St.). All applications must be completed, accompanying a one-page essay as to why the student wishes to participate in the JPA, along with a parent signature, and returned to the Valparaiso Police Department by Jan. 15. Contact Patrolman Pat Yokovich, coordinator and instructor of the JPA, at 219-462-2135 or pyokovich@valpopd.com with any questions.