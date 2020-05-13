Juvenile court magistrate fired after objection to COVID-19 test, she says

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

VALPARAISO — The Porter Circuit Court judge is looking for a new juvenile court magistrate after firing longtime official Gwenn Rinkenberger.

Circuit Court Judge Mary DeBoer confirmed Wednesday she dismissed Rinkenberger, but she declined to comment on why.

DeBoer denied the firing had anything to do with COVID-19 testing.

"I know there is a hue and cry out there over this, and I want to say the end of her employment had nothing to do with COVID-19 testing," DeBoer said.

Rinkenberger said Wednesday she doesn’t challenge DeBoer’s right to fire her, but she did stand up for her right against government-compelled testing.

Rinkenberger said DeBoer ordered her and all court employees, as a condition of continued employment, to be tested for the virus, in line with the Porter County Board of Commissioners’ decision to mandate testing of all county government employees.

Rinkenberger said the order specifically required her to be tested Monday by way of nasal swabbing — a procedure in which a technician inserts a narrow stick, tipped with adsorbent material, deeply into the back of a patient’s nose to obtain a test sample.