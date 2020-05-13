You are the owner of this article.
Juvenile court magistrate fired after objection to COVID-19 test, she says
VALPARAISO — The Porter Circuit Court judge is looking for a new juvenile court magistrate after firing longtime official Gwenn Rinkenberger.

Circuit Court Judge Mary DeBoer confirmed Wednesday she dismissed Rinkenberger, but she declined to comment on why.

DeBoer denied the firing had anything to do with COVID-19 testing.

"I know there is a hue and cry out there over this, and I want to say the end of her employment had nothing to do with COVID-19 testing," DeBoer said.

Rinkenberger said Wednesday she doesn’t challenge DeBoer’s right to fire her, but she did stand up for her right against government-compelled testing.

Rinkenberger said DeBoer ordered her and all court employees, as a condition of continued employment, to be tested for the virus, in line with the Porter County Board of Commissioners’ decision to mandate testing of all county government employees.

Rinkenberger said the order specifically required her to be tested Monday by way of nasal swabbing — a procedure in which a technician inserts a narrow stick, tipped with adsorbent material, deeply into the back of a patient’s nose to obtain a test sample.

Rinkenberger said she objected to the discomfort of that procedure as well as the need for being tested at all.

“I’ve been working from home and doing hearings remotely. I’m not symptomatic, but I could go shopping for groceries a day after the ordered test and get the disease anyway.”

She said he opted to go to a medical clinic late last week where they tested her blood instead. She said the test showed she was negative for COVID-19 and she reported that to DeBoer.

Rinkenberger said Wednesday, “My termination letter didn’t give a reason. But, I am an at-will employee, and Judge DeBoer is just exercising her authority to employ her own juvenile magistrate just as former Judge Mary Harper hired me as magistrate."

Former Circuit Court Judge Mary Harper retired in December. Gov. Eric Holcomb appointed DeBoer as her replacement. DeBoer took office in January.

“I admire Judge DeBoer and wish her nothing but well,” Rinkenberger said. 

Rinkenberger said she has no plans to become a private attorney. “I was planning to retire,” she said.

Rinkenberger was first admitted to the Indiana bar of attorney in 1984. She has served as a deputy Porter County prosecutor, an assistant U.S. attorney and a former attorney for the Porter County Board of Commissioners.

Rinkenberger became the juvenile magistrate in March 2012.

DeBoer is before the voters this year to seeking election to a full term as Circuit Court judge. She is running as a Republican.

Mitch Peters, who is running for Circuit Court judge as a Democrat, declined comment Wednesday on the matter.

DeBoer said she expects to fill the position of juvenile magistrate with attorneys serving in a temporary capacity until she can hire a permanent replacement.

