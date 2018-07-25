The Kiwanis Club of Valparaiso will hold its annual Corn Roast Festival from 5 to 10 p.m. Aug. 4 in downtown Valparaiso at the William E. Urschel Pavilion and Central Park Plaza. The event will have added features this year including live music, a beer wagon and food trucks. The music lineup will start with the locally acclaimed blues band Planetary Blues followed by the nationally toured Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers cover band Southern Accents.
Discounted tickets for this event are $15 purchased beforehand from a Kiwanian or the Eventbrite website until July 28. After that they will be $20 on Eventbrite and on the day of the event. Proceeds raised from this event will be used to support local nonprofit organizations, student organizations and scholarships.
The $15 ticket for the corn roast includes a dinner of a hot dog or brat, chips, drink, and all the fresh, local roasted corn you can eat in addition to the live-music entertainment. Kids 10 and under are free of charge. Food trucks will be available for other food options as well as a beer wagon. Those options are not included in the ticket price and tickets are limited in availability.