Man trapped in grain silo rescued as several crews converge at NWI farm

Silo MAIN.jpg

Firefighters rescue a man who became trapped in a grain silo up to his chest.

PLEASANT TOWNSHIP — Several first responders from across the Region gathered to rescue a person trapped in a grain silo Wednesday afternoon. 

First responders were called around 2 p.m. to a farm just outside of Kouts in Pleasant Township, said Kouts Fire Department Chief Jeremy Gettler. 

A man became trapped in a grain silo up to his chest, Gettler said. Crews from several agencies across Northwest Indiana, including the Indiana Department of Natural Resources, converged at the farm to rescue the trapped man. 

After 2.5 hours of work, the man was extricated from the silo with no apparent injuries. He was taken to a hospital out of precaution. 

The DNR called the rescue a very technical mission, with tons of soy beans trapping the man.

silo1.jpg

After 2.5 hours of work, the man was extricated from the silo with no apparent injuries.

"We are extremely happy to report a successful grain bin rescue today," Gettler said. "Everyone worked together as one team to accomplish this great outcome. Thank you to every department that was able to assist us."

Morgan Township Volunteer Fire Department, Lacrosse Volunteer Fire Department, Crown Point Fire Rescue, Hobart Fire Department, Lowell Fire Department, Merrillville Fire Department, Valparaiso Fire Department, Indiana DNR Law Enforcement and Porter Northwest Health Ambulance and Co-Alliance assisted Kouts first responders at the scene.

silo 2.jpg

