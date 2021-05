Valpo man dies after crashing motorcycle into SUV, police say

KOUTS — A Valparaiso motorcyclist died hours after being airlifted from the scene where he collided with an SUV, authorities said.

Robert Martinez, 50, suffered a serious head injury Saturday and was transported to Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, Illinois, where he later was pronounced dead, according to Kouts police and the Cook County medical examiner's office.

Police responded to the crash scene about 6:45 p.m. Saturday at South Main Street and Indiana Avenue, the main intersection in town, said Kouts police Lt. Michael Miller.

Officers said Martinez had been traveling westbound on Indiana Avenue when he disregarded a traffic signal and collided with the SUV as it headed northbound on South Main Street.

He was airlifted shortly afterward to Advocate Christ Medical Center in critical condition, Miller said. He was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, police said.

Martinez was pronounced dead at 10:54 p.m. the same night, medical examiner records show.

Toxicology results are pending. It appeared the driver of the SUV was not at fault, Miller said.

