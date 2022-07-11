WATCH NOW: Archaeologists find flints, stones during excavation

KOUTS — For thousands of years, people have gathered where Baums Bridge Road crosses the Kankakee River. This summer, archaeologists got to see what some of those people left behind.

“This was used as a camping place for thousands of years,” Notre Dame archaeology professor Mark Schurr said.

The Collier Lodge site is on a sandy high spot of the former Grand Kankakee Marsh. Those sites are rare. “Out in the marsh, a lot of those have been plowed down,” he said.

Teams of archaeology students and other volunteers — about 16 total — excavated a series of rectangular holes last month, sifting for historical and prehistorical clues to life in previous centuries.

They dug with hand tools in layers four inches thick “so if they screw something up it would be a shallow amount,” Schurr said.

Excavated dirt was sifted to separate stones and artifacts from soil, much like panning for gold.

The teams found gun flints from France that date back to the 1600s. They found stones that had cracked from the intense heat of fires that roasted deer and other animals. There were fragments of stone tools from before the 1500s.

Pottery, metal, everything you could name from the 19th century has been found at the site, Schurr said.

People lived there until the 1980s, so crushed beer cans and pop-tops were not unusual finds.

The Collier Lodge that stood on the site was deconstructed earlier this year with plans to rebuild it nearby. One of the goals of the excavation was to determine the age of the foundation and how to remove it without damaging the archaeological artifacts underneath it.

The concrete block foundation wasn’t from 1919, as previously believed, but from the 1970s or 80s, Schurr said. “It’s on a bench, and it’s not very deep.”

Bridgette Murray, a member of the Kankakee Valley Historical Society board, has been doing excavations for about 12 years. She continues to be thrilled with what she finds buried in the soil.

“No one has seen this or touched this for 3,000 years,” she said of some of the finds.

“I love it. It’s kind of my happy place,” Murray said.

Shawn Bentley, of Louisville, is a senior at Murray State University. He documented his team's finds during this dig, which was his first. “I’m loving it,” he said. He made history, discovering pieces of prehistoric stone tools.

Sophie Chorek, of Fairfield, Connecticut, is a junior at the University of Notre Dame. “We have the Upper Mississippian pit right there that was a roasting pit,” she said.

The excavation lasted three weeks. “It’s difficult because I just want to keep going deeper,” Chorek said.

Douglas Cosey, of Chicago, attends DePaul University. “This is what I’ve been preparing for,” he said, although this is his first time excavating a site in the field.

He found Upper Mississippian pottery, animal bones and seashells. “We aren’t near the sea,” obviously, but the seashells are an indication of the extensive trade routes that existed, Cosey said.

Caroline Glynn, of Stuart, Florida, is a senior at the University of Florida. “We did find some French flints, some French stone,” she said, along with post-Civil War China fragments. Burnt animal bones and orange soil — oxidized during cooking at the site — indicate the presence of a roasting pit.

“Every time I do something with archaeology, it’s an adventure,” said Kiera McWhinney, of Richmond, Indiana. “You never know what you’re going to find.”

Margaret Winters, of Chesapeake, Virginia, is a sophomore at Notre Dame. She enjoyed the experience although her team didn’t find much of significance. “The unit itself is really confusing, and we don’t really know what was happening in it,” she said.

Cheryl Wooten, of Valparaiso, said she found a dart tip and pottery that dates to sometime after 200 A.D.

“This was a bucket list item for me to do an archaeological dig,” she said. “When I found out there was one locally, I said, ‘Yes please!’”