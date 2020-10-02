Lake property targeted for future park location

Giese-Hurst said the lake has long been a popular spot for swimming and boating.

“There’s definite beauty out here,” Giese-Hurst said.

“No matter what corner of the lake, the view is different. It’s just so amazing,” she said.

The future park was targeted for development, but the city bought the property instead to preserve the natural property.

“This other real estate agent came in and said, ‘We’re taking it over. We’re putting up fences,’” Giese-Hurst said. The city said no.

The lake and dunes — what’s left of them after sand mining in the area — back up onto a railroad.

Giese-Hurst said she doesn’t want BMX riders using the property, but she doesn’t mind more gentle use of the site.

“People would have a bonfire, and they’d clean up afterwards,” she said.

Abundant wildlife

Her dock is testament to the wildlife that abounds in the area.

“If you could have seen it this morning, there were about 60 geese on the pier,” Giese-Hurst said.

Coyotes live there, too.