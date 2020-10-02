Lake property targeted for future park location

PORTAGE — Councilwoman Gina Giese-Hurst’s back yard looks out onto a future city park. How far in the future that park will be open to the public is anyone’s guess.
“I agonize over Dombey Lake because when I see it I love it,” Mayor Sue Lynch said.
Dombey Lake was created when the Indiana Toll Road was built in the 1950s.
After a short hike up a city-owned dune to see the lake amid the foliage, Lynch went to Giese-Hurst’s house for a closer look.
“Gina’s got the best view of the lake of anybody,” Lynch said.
Giese-Hurst, D-1st, grew up in the house she now owns.
The lake was acquired by the city during then-Mayor James Snyder’s administration. Lynch isn’t sure when the property will be developed into a park.
Decision not taken lightly
She and Director of Community Development A.J. Monroe met recently to discuss the future park and haven’t decided what to do yet.
“We can’t just ignore it. We don’t want to,” Lynch said. “I just don’t know what we’re going to do.”
The price of an early plan for developing the park is more than $5 million.
Giese-Hurst said the lake has long been a popular spot for swimming and boating.
“There’s definite beauty out here,” Giese-Hurst said.
“No matter what corner of the lake, the view is different. It’s just so amazing,” she said.
The future park was targeted for development, but the city bought the property instead to preserve the natural property.
“This other real estate agent came in and said, ‘We’re taking it over. We’re putting up fences,’” Giese-Hurst said. The city said no.
The lake and dunes — what’s left of them after sand mining in the area — back up onto a railroad.
Giese-Hurst said she doesn’t want BMX riders using the property, but she doesn’t mind more gentle use of the site.
“People would have a bonfire, and they’d clean up afterwards,” she said.
Abundant wildlife
Her dock is testament to the wildlife that abounds in the area.
“If you could have seen it this morning, there were about 60 geese on the pier,” Giese-Hurst said.
Coyotes live there, too.
There are fish in the lake, thanks to the residents who have chipped in to stock it over the years. She still has a receipt from when her father paid for fish in 1970.
But there are manmade objects, too, which the city will have to consider as it develops the lake and adjoining land into a park.
“There are oil drums, because someone built on a platform of oil drums and some floated away,” Giese-Hurst said.
There are concrete tiles in the lake, too.
“There’s a sunken boat out there,” she said.
What liability would the city have if a boat launched from the future park tangled with one of the obstacles in the lake? That’s another concern, she said.
