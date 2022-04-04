 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
urgent

Lane closures begin today along U.S. 20, Colorado Street

  • Updated
  • 0
U.S. 20 work

Traffic will be reduced to one lane in either direction beginning Monday along a stretch of U.S. 20 in Portage and Colorado Street in Lake County, the Indiana Department of Transportation has announced.

 Provided

Traffic will be reduced to one lane in either direction beginning Monday along a stretch of U.S. 20 in Portage and Colorado Street in Lake County, the Indiana Department of Transportation has announced.

The lane closures, which are expected to last three weeks, are to allow for bridge construction and painting work.

U.S. 20 will be reduced to one lane under Interstate 94 between County Line Road and Dombey Road, INDOT said.

Traffic will be reduced along Colorado Street on the bridge over I-94, with a temporary traffic signal installed to direct motorists.

Gallery: The Times Photos of the Week

1 of 21
0 Comments
1
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Porter/LaPorte County Courts and Social Justice Reporter

Bob is a 23-year veteran of The Times. He covers county government and courts in Porter County, federal courts, police news and regional issues. He also created the Vegan in the Region blog, is an Indiana University grad and lifelong region resident.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Ukraine employing bomb sniffing dogs to find landmines left behind by Russia

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts