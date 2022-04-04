Lane closures begin today along U.S. 20, Colorado Street

Traffic will be reduced to one lane in either direction beginning Monday along a stretch of U.S. 20 in Portage and Colorado Street in Lake County, the Indiana Department of Transportation has announced.

The lane closures, which are expected to last three weeks, are to allow for bridge construction and painting work.

U.S. 20 will be reduced to one lane under Interstate 94 between County Line Road and Dombey Road, INDOT said.

Traffic will be reduced along Colorado Street on the bridge over I-94, with a temporary traffic signal installed to direct motorists.

