Lanes reopen on Interstate 94 after crash

Crash stock
John J. Watkins, file, The Times

PORTER COUNTY — The Indiana Department of Transportation said Tuesday evening two westbound lanes of Interstate 94 in Porter County have been reopened after a crash that closed all lanes.

The crash occurred at mile marker 29.2, between Michigan City and Chesterton.

By 5:30 p.m., INDOT said two left lanes had reopened, while two right lanes remained closer.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

