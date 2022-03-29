Lanes reopen on Interstate 94 after crash

PORTER COUNTY — The Indiana Department of Transportation said Tuesday evening two westbound lanes of Interstate 94 in Porter County have been reopened after a crash that closed all lanes.
The crash occurred at mile marker 29.2, between Michigan City and Chesterton.
By 5:30 p.m., INDOT said two left lanes had reopened, while two right lanes remained closer.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Gallery: Recent arrests booked into Porter County Jail
Garret Markovich
Ian Littlefield
Kevin Campbell
Samantha Decker
Juan Hernandez
Rodney Burton
Stephynie Blum
Jacob VanGilder
Emmanuel Walker
Lucas Williams
Michael Larson
Cody Mathas
Richard Harvey
Jon Aimutis
Mark Hansen
Sheila Wilson
Nathaniel Pore
Brion Keeling
Matthew Gustafson
Christopher Hotter
Jacqueline Schmidt
Jason Rogers
Andres Perez
Sarah Matern
Lauren Jenkins
Shane Jones
Benjamin Lamb
Imani Hill
Dakari Busch
Allen Carpenter
Cari Daniel
Jeffrey Vincent
Adam Ries
Joseph Stento
Agustin Rios Guzman
Isaac Perez
John Porras
Michael Anton III
Juan Gutierrez-Sanchez
Melvin Taylor
Drevlin Robbins
Patrick Setina
Kaley Strawder
Shabaka Junious
Jocelyn Littlefield
Jacob Mills
Alexander Allison
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!