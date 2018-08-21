The Visiting Nurse Association of Northwest Indiana will host Last Chance for White Pants from 6 to 11 p.m. Sept. 15 at Blue Chip Casino. Tickets are $125 per person and are available online at www.vnanwi.org or by calling 219-531-8078.
Proceeds from the event will support renovations and improvements at the Arthur B. and Ethel V. Horton VNA Hospice Center. Since opening in 2002, the VNA Hospice Center has provided care to more than 5,000 patients and their families. “Over the last 16 years, we’ve seen some wear and tear at the hospice center. And we’ve also seen some changes in patient and family needs,” said Last Chance for White Pants Chair and VNA Board Chairman Cindy Kaariainen Tougaw. “This is a great opportunity for those touched by hospice to support the VNA Hospice Center and have a great time.”
Visit the VNA website at www.vnanwi.org or call 219-531-8078.