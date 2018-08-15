VALPARAISO — Porter County Recycling & Waste Reduction will offer one last chance this year for Porter County residents to safely dispose of their old pesticides, gasoline, thinners, solvents and other harmful products.
The district has scheduled the final 2018 household hazardous waste collection event from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 6 at the Porter County Expo, 215 E. Division Road.
Leftover household products that contain corrosive, toxic, ignitable or reactive ingredients are considered to be “household hazardous waste” or “HHW,” and require special care when they are discarded.
Attendees should anticipate some wait time.
Items that will be accepted include aerosol cans; anti-freeze; oil; batteries (household and automotive); corrosives; medications; mercury containing products (fluorescent tubes, CFLs, thermometers, thermostats, etc.); oil-based paint, usable latex paint; pesticides and other poisons; diesel fuel, kerosene, other flammable liquids; and ammunition. A list of acceptable products is available on the District’s website, www.PorterCountyRecycling.org.
For more information, call 219-465-3694, or visit www.PorterCountyRecycling.org.