VALPARAISO — The Valparaiso Chain of Lakes Watershed Group will hold an Indiana Clean Lakes Program workshop Saturday morning to teach participants how to conduct water quality monitoring and biological assessments.
Participants will learn to assess water from a pontoon boat and from a lakeside venue on Loomis Lake, Valparaiso Chain of Lakes Watershed Group President Walt Breitinger said.
The workshop will begin at 9:30 a.m. and will conclude with a free lunch and question-and-answer period with two instructors provided by the Indiana Clean Lakes Program, which is based in Bloomington.
Reservations are required.
To reserve a spot, email Nora Sasse at noralea@comcast.net. She will confirm your reservation and share directions if space is still available.
The workshop will cover the identification of aquatic plants, phytoplankton and macroinvertebrates, and hands-on water quality testing on the lake.
Workshop leaders include Heather Bearnes-Loza, a graduate student in the School of Public and Environmental Affairs at Indiana University, and Cory Sauvé, a graduate assistant with the Indiana Clean Lakes Program, where he serves as the lab’s plankton taxonomist.
Many of the Valparaiso Chain of Lakes Watershed Group members have become certified as RiverWatch monitors over the years, Breitinger said. The Indiana Clean Lakes Program studies still water lakes and ponds.
Those bodies of water provide an array of biota and challenges that confront stewards of our lakes, Breitinger said.
The free workshop is open to the public and requires no commitment to volunteer for further lake monitoring.