Library project blooms in Valparaiso

VALPARAISO — The city and the Porter County Public Library System have approved an agreement clearing the way for the library to seek bids for its planned garden plaza in April.
The city’s Board of Public Works and Safety approved the agreement Friday to allow the library to proceed with spending a $500,000 grant from the state’s Office of Community and Rural Affairs for the project. The city is the recipient of the money, which comes from federal Community Development Block Grant funds, and agrees to forward it to the library, which will oversee the project.
The Learning Library Garden Plaza will be built on the former Chase Bank property at 106 Jefferson St., across the street from the Valparaiso branch of the PCPLS. Library Board President Stu Summers said about $80,000 of the money will be used to demolish the bank’s drive-thru facility on the site and remove the asphalt and do other site preparation.
The $80,000 also covers installation of lighting, sidewalks and other hardscape features. The agreement between the library and the city already was endorsed by the library board and the city’s Redevelopment Commission, which wrote the application for the grant. Summers said the final design details are still being worked out, but the library hopes to have that done and receive bids by late April.
The bids will be presented to the board of works, which could make a decision in May on construction. The goal is for the garden to be substantially complete by the end of the year, Summers said. A total of $850,000 has been committed for the project. In addition to the state grant, the city’s Rotary Club has pledged $100,000 toward the naming rights as part of its centennial celebration.
The library and the redevelopment commission have committed funding for the project, and the library is looking for another $50,000 in pledges toward naming rights for various features in the garden, ranging from the food service gateway, the fog interactive experience and the reading nook to a boardwalk bridge, spiral log bench, a stone block bench, tables, chairs and a rain garden.
Summers said donations have been slowed by the impact of the coronavirus on potential donors stock accounts, but the library remains hopeful of reaching its goal. Anyone wishing to donate can go to the Porter County Community Foundation Web site, http://.pccf.gives/libraryplaza.
In addition to being a place for relaxation and quiet contemplation, the garden plaza will provide a meeting place for events and activities to draw even more people to the downtown.
