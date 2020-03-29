Library project blooms in Valparaiso

VALPARAISO — The city and the Porter County Public Library System have approved an agreement clearing the way for the library to seek bids for its planned garden plaza in April.

The city’s Board of Public Works and Safety approved the agreement Friday to allow the library to proceed with spending a $500,000 grant from the state’s Office of Community and Rural Affairs for the project. The city is the recipient of the money, which comes from federal Community Development Block Grant funds, and agrees to forward it to the library, which will oversee the project.

The Learning Library Garden Plaza will be built on the former Chase Bank property at 106 Jefferson St., across the street from the Valparaiso branch of the PCPLS. Library Board President Stu Summers said about $80,000 of the money will be used to demolish the bank’s drive-thru facility on the site and remove the asphalt and do other site preparation.

The $80,000 also covers installation of lighting, sidewalks and other hardscape features. The agreement between the library and the city already was endorsed by the library board and the city’s Redevelopment Commission, which wrote the application for the grant. Summers said the final design details are still being worked out, but the library hopes to have that done and receive bids by late April.

