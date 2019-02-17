PORTAGE — Jason Yurechko is faith-oriented. He left his job as a graphic and art designer for a Fortune 500 company to become to become the new director of religious formation at Nativity of Our Savior Church and School.
Comparing himself to the Blues Brothers, Yurechko says he is "on a mission from God."
"I remember last July listening to Father Kevin (McCarthy) during a homily at festival Mass, and he said, 'If you want to walk on water, you have to step out of the boat.' So if you want to do something — you have to do it," Yurechko said.
Yurechko decided to take a chance when he heard about the job opening at Nativity.
"I though about this position for months and basically decided I needed to do this," Yurechko said.
As director of religious formation, Yurechko will be overseeing the youth ministry and will oversee the religious aspect of the school and the faith formation.
"I will help find curriculum, find the teachers and work to create (material) that best suits children from preschool to eighth grade," Yurechko said.
Yurechko is thrilled with his new job.
"I'm getting paid to share my faith and hear other people's journeys," he said. "My job is not to convince anybody to join the church. I'm here as a resource to answer any questions you have."
Yurechko said he believes the most attractive thing is "getting to serve in this capacity in the only Catholic Church in Portage.
"I feel this job will make me a better Catholic and, in turn, make me a better person," he said.
A man of many talents and interests, Yurechko also can be seen — and heard — in the summer at the Gary SouthShore Railcats games as the onfield announcer.
"I have been doing that with the RailCats for 15 years, and they have made me feel like part of the team," Yurechko said. "I want people to feel that way with this new job. The word Catholic means universal, so I want to welcome people with this new job."
Yurechko lives in Portage with his wife, Missy, and their two children, Rosie and Andy, who are Nativity students.
New job, fresh goals
With this new job Yurechko has made goals for himself. "I want to see Catholics understand their faith better," he said.
"People have questions, and I have good resources to find legitimate answers for them. I have the support of this parish and having someone as dynamic as Father Kevin will help me develop relationships in the church."
Yurechko said leaving his former job was a little scary, but he thinks he has to know "the value of who you are and what you are doing.
"I'm very excited about this job," Yurechko said. "I'm God's farmer. I till the soil, plant the seeds and water them. I may never see them bloom, but that's okay."
The Rev. Kevin MaCarthy, pastor of Nativity Parish, said one of the reasons he hired Yurechko was his passion and desire for the faith.
"He doesn't come through the church through the traditional route," McCarthy said.
"He has respect throughout the community, and he wants to share that with others. Everything he is about, is about planting seeds to grow forth and blossom. We will all reap the benefits from Jason and his thinking outside the box."
McCarthy said he has great personal skills and he has that great RailCat mentality, and "I know he will instill that in others and help people get excited about their faith."
A member of the parish for eight years, Yurechko has served as an adult leader for youth ministry, taught confirmation preparation and served as a speaker for RCIA candidates. He has also volunteered in a variety of ways including graphic arts for the parish and school, and helped with creating the St. Joseph Ice Rink Ministry.
"I love being out with the kids and skating, and I first wanted the skating rink to be a place dads and their sons could bond," he said. "And now it's a place for everyone here to come out and enjoy."