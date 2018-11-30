Prince of Peace Lutheran Church will host its Live Nativity at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 16 at 234 W. Division Road, Valparaiso. There will be live animals, a hot chocolate bar and cookies after the event. Call 219-464-4911.
Live Nativity at Prince of Peace Lutheran Church
