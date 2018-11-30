Try 1 month for 99¢
Live Nativity at Prince of Peace Lutheran Church

Pictured at last year's Nativity scene, are, from left, Dan Wilburn, Steve Beach, Carl DeVrie; Angels left to right, Jessica McIntosh, Valarye Boswell, Allison McIntosh, Christina Foy, Lindsay McIntosh and Kennedy Selman. Mary is Rebecca Fagan, Joseph is Shawn Fagan and baby Jesus is Clara Fagan. Shepherds left to right, Ethan Scheub, Jason Beach, Jake McIntosh, Ryan Beach, and the one in the front by Mary and Joseph is Cypress Boswell.

 Provided

Prince of Peace Lutheran Church will host its Live Nativity at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 16 at 234 W. Division Road, Valparaiso. There will be live animals, a hot chocolate bar and cookies after the event. Call 219-464-4911.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

The Times Media Company is dedicated to improving the quality of life in Northwest Indiana, through local news, information, service initiatives and community partnerships.