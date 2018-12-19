All boys and girls ages 9 to 14 are invited to participate in the local level of competition for the 2019 Knights of Columbus Free Throw Championship. The local competition will be held at 1 p.m. Jan. 13 at the Classic Gym at St Patrick’s Church.
The Knights of Columbus Free Throw Championship is sponsored annually, with winners progressing through local, district and state competitions.
All boys and girls 9 to 14 years old are eligible to participate and will compete in their respective age divisions. Last year more than 120,000 sharpshooters participated in over 3,600 local competitions.
All contestants on the local level are recognized for their participation in the event.
Participants are required to furnish proof of age and written parental consent (make sure to bring birth certificate). Entry forms will be provided at the competition.
For additional information contact, call Andy Bozak at 219-508-7152 (andy@abphotoshots.com) or Dwight Noble (dwightwnoble@hotmail.com).