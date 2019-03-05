Three women with local ties will be part of one of the world's most famous sporting events.
Vanesa Quiroga, of Porter; McKayla Tucker, of Valparaiso; and Megan Schrock, a Valparaiso University student from Indianapolis, have been named 2019 500 Festival Princesses. The women serve as ambassadors of the Indy 500 Festival and Indiana, according to a news release from the 500 Festival organization.
Quiorga, a graduate of Chesterton High School, is a junior at Indiana University majoring in social work. Tucker is a graduate of Boone Grove High School and a junior at the University of Indianapolis majoring in human biology. Schrock is a senior at Valparaiso University majoring in marketing.
The 500 Festival Princess Program provides opportunities for civic-minded, academically driven young women, organizers said. Serving as a 500 Festival Princess provides them with opportunities for leadership and professional development. The 500 Festival Princesses will participate in the 500 Festival Leadership Development Program.
Each 500 Festival Princess will receive a $1,000 scholarship, made possible by Marlyne Sexton, an Indianapolis philanthropist and president of The Sexton Cos., and the 500 Festival Foundation.
500 Festival Princesses are involved with the 500 Festival’s statewide community outreach programs, volunteering at 500 Festival events and participating in various Indianapolis Motor Speedway functions, including pre-race ceremonies and Victory Circle celebration for the 103rd running of the Indianapolis 500.
"The 500 Festival Princess Program, presented by Reis-Nichols, gives women the chance to strengthen their leadership and personal intelligence. With over 50 years of history, the program implements each young woman with a remarkable experience," Kathy Cabello, 500 Festival board member and Princess Program committee co-chair, said.
The 2019 500 Festival Princesses represent 13 Indiana colleges and universities and 20 cities and towns. The princesses were selected based on communication skills, academic performance and community involvement.
The 2019 500 Festival Queen Scholar will be announced on May 18 during the 500 Festival Breakfast at the Brickyard. The Queen Scholar will receive an additional $1,500 scholarship.
For more about 500 Festival’s Princess Program, visit 500festival.com/princessprogram.