PORTAGE — The Board of Works on Tuesday signed off on the long-awaited project to reconfigure a portion of Willowcreek Road from Central Avenue to the Indiana Toll Road overpass.
Three administrations have talked and planned to reconfigure cross streets and entrance drives along the short stretch of the four-lane street in the heart of the city.
Sandy Kolb, project manager, said the approximate $1.2 million project will be bid out by the Indiana Department of Transportation in January and construction will begin in spring.
The project is funded with 80 percent federal dollars and a 20 percent local match.
The project calls for the elimination of the intersection of Willowcreek Road and Evergreen Avenue. The intersection will be replaced with a cul-de-sac.
Plans also call for the addition of turning lanes and concrete medians, the aligning of the entrances to Willowcreek Middle School and the Meadows Shopping Center and the installation of a traffic signal at the new road alignment. Some entrances/egresses will also become right-in, right-out only.
Willowcreek Road will be slightly widened, she said, to accommodate the medians and new turn lanes.