VALPARAISO — While she focused on those gathered Tuesday morning in the small juvenile courtroom as part of a daylong adoption event, 11-year-old Samantha Hollis was short on words.
But as she walked up and behind the bench at the front of the courtroom to stamp her adoption paperwork, Samantha slipped Porter County Juvenile Court Magistrate Gwenn Rinkenberger a handwritten note that clearly expressed what she was feeling.
"Dear Judge, Thank you for making sure I was safe and happy and ended up with a family that loves me," she wrote.
The young girl was one of 11 children who were to be adopted Tuesday to seven families as part of Porter County's annual celebration of National Adoption Awareness Month, Rinkenberger said.
The Juvenile Court was joined in hosting the event by the local offices of the Indiana Department of Child Services and Court Appointed Special Advocates.
The children adopted Tuesday had all come from parents who lost custody and yet were fortunate enough to have family members or foster parents there to welcome them into their homes and lives, Rinkenberger said.
These types of children come from backgrounds of neglect and abuse, or where there was substance abuse, domestic violence or other unsafe conditions, she said.
But all signs of those past troubles were out of sight Tuesday as the children and new family members were ushered into a courtroom decorated with balloons and filled with the joyous sound of the Pharrell Williams' song "Happy."
Each child was presented with a copy of the Dr. Seuss book "Oh, the Places You'll Go!," Rinkenberger said.
Rob and Katie Hollis, of Grand Rapids, Michigan, said they have been waiting nearly two years to complete the adoption of Samantha.
"Long time coming," Rob Hollis said as the proceedings neared.
But following a few questions, official procedures and emotional comments from officials involved in the case, Samantha pushed a red "That was Easy" voice button, and the adoption was quickly finalized.
The Hollis family planned to celebrate the significance of the moment in greater length with a large family gathering later in the day.
"Probably will be bigger than our wedding," Rob Hollis said.