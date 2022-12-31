Longest-serving Porter County sheriff's tenure comes to an end

VALPARAISO — Dave Reynolds, who served more years as Porter County sheriff than anyone before him, is a civilian again.

He’s not ruling out law enforcement work that isn’t full time, but after a half-century career, he’s eager to enjoy watching his grandchildren’s lives play out.

During his tenure, he revolutionized the sheriff’s department by embracing technology and other reforms. “I’ve seen a lot of changes in law enforcement over the years,” Reynolds said. “It’s definitely progressed in a positive way.”

Steve Luce, executive director of the Indiana Sheriffs' Association, described Reynolds as “a very forward-thinking sheriff who has a good ability to really dial down on what the issue is, especially in what’s in the jails, or maybe there’s a community problem.” Reynolds is known for working toward a solution, he said.

Reynolds served four terms as sheriff, no easy feat in a state that limits sheriffs to two consecutive terms. After an eight-year hiatus — his former chief deputy, David Lain, served as sheriff — Reynolds served his third and fourth terms.

He’s ruling out politics and a potential fifth term.

Serial killers

Reynolds’ storied career includes playing a major role in putting two serial killers in prison.

Anyone in Northwest Indiana in late 1990 will remember the "Shotgun Killer," whose crime spree had the Region terrified. The victims were shot in areas as far apart as Griffith, Cedar Lake, Hammond and Portage.

Christopher Peterson — who has since changed his name to Obadyah Ben-Yisrayl — was found guilty of four homicides and acquitted on three other charges. His death sentence was commuted to life imprisonment in 2004.

Reynolds, who began his career in East Gary, as Lake Station was known in 1973, switched to the Portage Police Department five years later.

Two of the killings were in Portage, at Howard Johnson Motor Lodge and at a gas station on U.S. 6.

Reynolds took Peterson’s statement. “I learned what should have been done and what was done right,” he said.

A large task force oversaw the investigation into the Shotgun Killer’s crimes. When Sarah Paulsen, 8, was killed on Aug. 22, 1995, Reynolds resisted calls to involve another task force. That case traumatized police, investigators and the city.

“It was such a tragic thing,” Reynolds said. “Our city just kind of shut down. It went into shock. There was a lot of good police work done by a lot of good people.”

Finally, 72 days later, Eugene Britt was arrested.

Paulsen wasn’t the sexual predator’s only victim. The bodies of five women and a teenage girl were found in various Gary locations that year.

“He admitted in detail his involvement in all of them,” Reynolds said.

Mental health

“I think we were under stress and didn’t know it. We’ve always talked about mental health being an issue in the jails and the communities,” but officers are no less immune.

“Now we have resources. Back then, we didn’t have the resources,” he said. Sheriff’s department officers have a wellness app that helps guide them to appropriate resources. “It’s been very well-received.

“We’re acknowledging that it exists. I think that’s the biggest change.”

He described how the stress occurs: “An officer comes to a traffic accident and sees young people killed. These officers are human beings. You know that affects them.”

Luce said Reynolds’ leadership skills include communicating the importance of mental health in jails and working toward solutions, including through legislative means.

“There’s so many moving pieces with mental health with offenders in the jail,” Luce said. So many people need diagnosis and treatment. “Those individuals, they do consume your staff time.”

Get them moving, Luce said, and jails operate more smoothly.

“There’s legislation in the hopper to deal with mental health in the jails,” Reynolds said.

Mental health issues and drugs in the jail represent what’s happening in the community, he said.

Drugs

“I kind of broke into law enforcement buying drugs on the street” as an officer, Reynolds said. “I was buying heroin that was maybe 6% or 7% pure, but now it’s nearly pure heroin, laced with fentanyl.

“We’re fortunate in Porter County that we don’t have drug houses, but we do have a lot of users.” Porter County police work closely with the Drug Enforcement Administration, state police, surrounding counties and municipalities and Chicago. “If we just arrested users, that would never address the problem,” Reynolds said.

“We know the drugs are coming in from Mexico. They’re coming to Chicago, and they get dispersed everywhere else.” Northwest Indiana, of course, is along the major route between Chicago and the East Coast, and Chicago and Detroit.

All those drugs passing through, and being used here, affect public safety and the jail population. “Almost all the crimes, except for sex-crime offenses, have a drug-related connection,” Reynolds said.

Jail reforms

When Reynolds ran for sheriff the first time, he said, “the sentiment back then was you really shouldn’t do it.”

A lot of things being done in Portage weren’t being done at the sheriff’s department. At the time, Portage had the county’s only SWAT team. Once Reynolds became sheriff, the county formed one as well.

Reynolds also quickly addressed the jail that was proposed at the time. “We redesigned it,” he said. “We came in, and they were going to have a linear three-story jail.”

That’s the type of jail the county operated at 157 Franklin St. in downtown Valparaiso before the new jail opened.

Reynolds and his team visited new jails and proposed the one-level pod design that was ultimately built. By having the cells in a pod layout, fewer correctional officers are needed to check on prisoners.

“If we had to do it all over again, there’s very little we probably would have changed,” he said.

“Obviously back then we wanted the video visitation,” which made it much more difficult to get contraband to prisoners. It also helped when COVID-19 hit in 2020.

Reynolds and his team worked with the Indiana State Department of Health to develop protocols that continue to be followed. Other departments have adopted them as well.

“We still test when people come in,” he said. “When somebody’s ill, then we separate them.”

Safety at the jail also improved with the installation of body scanners, which are used when anyone enters the jail.

Among the controversial changes — at the time, at least — was housing federal and state prisoners at the jail. “I got the state prisoners Day 1,” Reynolds said.

Afterward, the area’s federal marshal and a federal judge visited to make the case for housing federal prisoners. “Nobody wanted me to have federal prisoners, but now we’re bringing in $2.1 million per year. It’s really a win-win for everyone. We fund our vehicles through that.”

Technological changes

Reynolds put the department in position to have all the squad cars be hybrid vehicles. They’re replaced on a rotating basis, so most officers have a vehicle that’s either a year or two old. “We’re running them about 130,000, 140,000 miles and we’re putting them on auction,” he said.

Buying hybrids helped the county when gas prices jumped.

“A lot of sheriffs didn’t want to take a chance,” Reynolds said. “To me, it was a no-brainer.”

Officers’ safety and health improved with the adoption of a different kind of vest to hold much of officers’ gear, addressing persistent back problems that had developed among many of the officers. Grant money pays for those vests. It’s a familiar tune for the department.

“We get almost $300,000 per year now from the Department of Correction to fund our programs in the jail,” Reynolds said.

Drug-seizure money has paid for car and body cameras. “Those cameras are there to protect everyone — including themselves,” officers now realize, he said.

Reynolds has advocated for state dollars for departments that can’t afford these cameras.

Porter County also is a big proponent of license plate readers. “We have the second largest number in the state,” behind Marion County, Reynolds said. “We basically have created a virtual wall around Porter County.”

County Council President Jeremy Rivas, D-2nd, was initially concerned about invading privacy. After visiting the sheriff’s department, he changed his mind.

“If you’re not wanted, if you’re not driving a stolen vehicle, you really don’t have to worry about it,” Reynolds said.

Once a day, someone is arrested in the county based on an alert from a license plate reader. “No one can argue that this hasn’t made our county safer,” he said. “You can’t get into our county, on the LaPorte or the Lake County side, without being detected by one of our license plate readers.

“Really, it hasn’t cost the county anything yet" because the agency has been aggressive in seeking outside money.

A recent $400,000 grant through the federal government will cover the cost of new laptops for squad cars.

School safety

An important reform was to address school safety. Go into a school and you’ll see signage to offer guidance in case of fire. But there hasn’t been a major school fire for decades, Reynolds said.

School shootings are a different matter.

Superintendents wanted to change their policies and looked to the sheriff’s department for expertise.

“Every school had their own policies,” Reynolds said. “It was almost like somebody wrote something down in the 1950s and they never changed it.”

The result was One County One Protocol, used by every school in the county. The idea caught on: “It’s gone around the state,” he said.

Before, there were lengthy manuals. “No one read all that stuff anyway,” he said. Now there’s an app that school officials can use to alert every law enforcement officer in a 20-mile radius. Streamlining the process is a big boost to public safety.

Staffing issues

Law enforcement agencies nationwide have seen a change in the number of job applicants.

“Maybe 10 or 20 years ago we’d have 120 people apply” and get seven or eight good candidates, Reynolds said. Now perhaps 25 apply, but there still will be six or seven good potential hires.

“We’re still getting good applicants, but we’re not getting the interest we had before.”

Reynolds has focused on remaining one of the higher-paying departments in the area. “If we’re not, we’re not going to keep these guys.”

Among recent changes was allowing officers to retire after 20 years and still get a pension. That helps attract officers.

Reynolds said having a good merit board, which handles promotions and hiring, is key.

“One of the first guys I put in was Dave Chidester, who ended up being a judge,” he said.

Luce lavished praise on Reynolds as “very innovative and doing the things that needed to be done to help the prisoners keep their freedoms within the walls.”

“He allowed us to raise the bar for sheriffs,” Luce said. “We’re going to miss Dave, but I’m going to keep him on speed dial.”